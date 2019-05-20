Instead of trying to join some other Democrats in insisting that the economy isn’t really doing as well as economic reports indicate, Joe Biden is currently taking a different approach:

Joe Biden: "I know President Trump likes to take credit for the economy… Just look at the facts, not the alternative facts. President Trump inherited an economy from Obama-Biden administration that was given to him — just like he inherited everything else in his life." pic.twitter.com/0C9RL9nwMn — The Hill (@thehill) May 19, 2019

Oh, Joe…

LOL all Obama’s failures were blamed on Bush and now @JoeBiden wants to take credit for @realDonaldTrump accomplishments for himself and Obama. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/ipmHcNpR8A — Helen Wheels (@txtiger1) May 20, 2019

That seems to be Biden’s approach here.

Okay. So then explain why Obama said what is happening would never happen. https://t.co/ZZOx6LdQ02 — Senate Popular VotEEE (@EEElverhoy) May 19, 2019

Maybe a reporter could ask Biden that question. Oh, who are we kidding, that probably won’t happen.

We all enjoyed the part-time job boom under the Obama-Biden economy every holiday season. https://t.co/Gv9BM6tfSP — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) May 19, 2019

“The tax cuts were a big scam, everything is really awful!” “The economy is booming and it’s thanks to Democrats” Gee willickers, somebody who checks facts for a living really ought to reconcile this paradox https://t.co/f6gZP6U9H3 — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) May 20, 2019

Not one reporter at The Hill will challenge Biden over this blatant lie. https://t.co/DeTR3UES3T — Sam Valley (@SamValley) May 19, 2019

Yeah, he really does.