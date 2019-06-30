The problem for Democrats trying to explain the absurd idea of giving healthcare to those who are in the United States illegally is … they can’t.

This was no better illustrated than by Democrat Party chairman Tom Perez on ‘Fox News Sunday.’

Naturally, he evaded the question and started blathering about preexisting conditions.

They have really stepped in it with this one, and they know it.

