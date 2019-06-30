The problem for Democrats trying to explain the absurd idea of giving healthcare to those who are in the United States illegally is … they can’t.

This was no better illustrated than by Democrat Party chairman Tom Perez on ‘Fox News Sunday.’

DNC Chair Tom Perez backs government health care benefits for illegal immigrantshttps://t.co/RgAD52JGDY pic.twitter.com/mNKZLF7EPv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 30, 2019

Naturally, he evaded the question and started blathering about preexisting conditions.

The entire Democrat presidential pool does. Honestly it’s over for them. Ads will run non stop during a general campaign with a message 5% of Americans support. https://t.co/cojp58h3kf — Jon Norman (@jnormanUSA) June 30, 2019

I should not have to pay for criminals to have health care!! I already do via our incarceration policies but now @TheDemocrats want me to pay for illegal immigrants too?!?!?! #EnoughIsEnough https://t.co/eHrSyHJJv3 — Patriotic Flag Flyer🇺🇸❤️ (@Trump2Win2020) June 30, 2019

They have really stepped in it with this one, and they know it.

***

