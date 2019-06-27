The second Democrat debate is off and running, and early on Bernie Sanders expressed a desire to “help” the middle class with his “Medicare for All” plan. But he was asked a follow-up question:

Sanders did admit that the “free” benefit that he called a “human right” wouldn’t actually be free:

And we’re guessing that people wouldn’t love their taxes going way up for “free” health care that involves diminished quality and very long waits to see a doctor.

Hey, that approach worked out great for Walter Mondale in 1984. Wait, never mind.

Tags: #DemDebate22020 campaignBernie Sanders