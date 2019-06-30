Joe Biden is out there ripping President Trump for going to the Korean Demilitarized Zone to shake hands with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

He accuses Trump of “coddling” dictators, diminishing the U.S. on the world stage and slams him for joking with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Perhaps Joe has forgotten a few things about the administration of his new best friend Barack Obama.

The same Barack Obama that gave pallets of cash to the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism.

The same Barack Obama who apologized for the United States’ influence in the world at every possible turn.

The same Barack Obama who told Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to tell Vladimir Putin that he would have more “flexibility” after the 2012 presidential election.

But now Biden’s outraged.

Joe Biden wants everyone to believe he is the second Barack Obama, except when he doesn’t.

