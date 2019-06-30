Joe Biden is out there ripping President Trump for going to the Korean Demilitarized Zone to shake hands with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

He accuses Trump of “coddling” dictators, diminishing the U.S. on the world stage and slams him for joking with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

NEW: @JoeBiden says @realDonaldTrump "coddling of dictators at the expense of American national security and interests is one of the most dangerous ways he's diminishing us on the world stage." Adds Trump "fawned over" KJU & "joked" w/Putin @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/llz8jo2xCW — Bo Erickson (@BoKnowsNews) June 30, 2019

Perhaps Joe has forgotten a few things about the administration of his new best friend Barack Obama.

Joe Biden has constantly mentioned former President Barack Obama during the debate. Columnist @DoyleMcManus says the question is "whether Democratic voters value that kind of experience." https://t.co/Uf85dKrG44 pic.twitter.com/JW45mY2Hrv — L.A. Times Politics (@latimespolitics) June 28, 2019

The same Barack Obama that gave pallets of cash to the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism.

Out: Pallets of cash — In: Pallets of uranium? Just when you thought the Iran Deal couldn’t get worse… https://t.co/DDtj3hjaeU — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 9, 2017

The same Barack Obama who apologized for the United States’ influence in the world at every possible turn.

Ameri-pology tour 2.0: Obama identifies the ‘pinnacle of human well being’ (nope, not the nation that twice elected him president) https://t.co/b1XVTBPTw0 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 7, 2019

The same Barack Obama who told Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to tell Vladimir Putin that he would have more “flexibility” after the 2012 presidential election.

Remember when Obama said he'd have more flexibility with Russia after the election? This NBC journo doesn't https://t.co/NeEDof3Db1 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 20, 2017

But now Biden’s outraged.

Joe Biden prefers to send planeloads of cash to terrorist regimes who then wage terror on our allies. https://t.co/jmqcUfWmYY — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) June 30, 2019

Obama literally bowed to foreign tyrants. Literally. He left office with North Korea threatening the United States. I don't recall Biden saying much about it then. https://t.co/kVFECFvAXF — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) June 30, 2019

Joe Biden and Barack Obama let Iran walk all over them as the US GAVE them billions of $. Sit this one out Joe. https://t.co/av1yZxkAYg — Tyler Huffer (@Huffer_24) June 30, 2019

Joe Biden wants everyone to believe he is the second Barack Obama, except when he doesn’t.

