Joe Biden is almost certainly on the precipiceÂ of announcing a 2020 presidential run, and this “slip-up” when educating the “new left” about his progressive credentials confirms it.

Joe Biden: "I'm told I get criticized by the New Left. I have the most progressive record of anybody running for the … anybody who would run" pic.twitter.com/Y5rqCpxEZR — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) March 17, 2019

Oops … or maybe not oops.

Is he or isn't he?

Former US Vice-President Joe Biden's presidential election blunder [Tap to expand] https://t.co/Vp2Kv8EDQs pic.twitter.com/kyblPH13Hw — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 17, 2019

The headlines ensued.

Joe Biden almost announces 2020 presidential run https://t.co/RU1oOTHfWZ pic.twitter.com/QR1f6t0PuW — New York Post (@nypost) March 17, 2019

Biden nearly declares his candidacy with a slip of the tongue. https://t.co/O66fkWmTxk — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 17, 2019

Joe Biden claims 'the most progressive record of anybody running' for president. https://t.co/Urbf3uZn74 pic.twitter.com/mc5e77x1xS — ABC News (@ABC) March 17, 2019

But ol’ Joe could be just testing the waters.

Uh, so Biden just slipped and said he has the most progressive record of anyone who IS running. Crowd goes nuts, he quickly amends: "who would run." — Henry J. Gomez (@HenryJGomez) March 16, 2019

There is probablyÂ a reason many in the “new left” don’t know about Biden’s progressivism.

Buttigieg wasnâ€™t born when Biden was elected to the Senate in 1972. — James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) March 17, 2019

At any rate, it sure looks like the guy is running, which will be to the dismay of the other candidates who are all trailing him in the polls.

Iowa voter stands: "I love Joe Biden. I think heâ€™s served this country well. But I want youthâ€¦I hope he doesnâ€™t get in." Beto Oâ€™Rourke: â€œI have to disagree a bit. I think if Vice President Biden gets into the race, I think we could use his perspective." — Matt Viser (@mviser) March 16, 2019

They’d sure like to use his poll numbers if he doesn’t enter the race.

