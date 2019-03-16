Get ready for some gaffes from America’s crazy uncle, Joe Biden, who was the guest of Sen. Chris Coons as a Delaware Democratic Party dinner. The most reported slip will certainly be that Biden nearly called himself a candidate, but we found this gem a lot more interesting from the guy who told an audience Mitt Romney “was gonna put y’all back in chains”:

Biden riffing about how many states he campaigned in. "As pointed out by one of my African American colleagues I'm the only white boy they let campaign in Alabama." — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) March 16, 2019

What?

I’m looking forward to officially dunking on this guy — damaged jet ski (@zestydaddy) March 17, 2019

this is not gonna end well is it — HOTSPACEstan (@IStanHotSpace) March 17, 2019

i mean he's totally gonna go "clean" and "articulate" again at some point, right — HOTSPACEstan (@IStanHotSpace) March 17, 2019

Wow. "they let campaign," based on race? that sounds… oh… I dunno… https://t.co/vc1jUiIcAr — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) March 17, 2019

This Biden campaign is going to be amazing for a lot of reasons. Competency and logic will not be among them. https://t.co/1OVrIZNv1N — Fired4Troop (@GIJoeyJoeJoe) March 17, 2019

Biden and his unforced errors… https://t.co/PqyI3j2mQn — Doug Sheridan (@dougsheridan) March 17, 2019

Presented without comment. https://t.co/iX0d6qP4VO — Andie the Obamanista (@TheObamanista) March 17, 2019

Um, Joe. Can we speak in private? https://t.co/a5RUyLQjzX — iResist tax mechanics (@ThomboyD) March 17, 2019

shut up shut up shut up https://t.co/6zDX0LCtXM — Melissa Jordan (@MelissaEJordan) March 17, 2019

Wonder which states are going to let a white boy like Biden campaign in in 2020?

