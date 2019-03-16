Get ready for some gaffes from America’s crazy uncle, Joe Biden, who was the guest of Sen. Chris Coons as a Delaware Democratic Party dinner. The most reported slip will certainly be that Biden nearly called himself a candidate, but we found this gem a lot more interesting from the guy who told an audience Mitt Romney “was gonna put y’all back in chains”:

What?

Wonder which states are going to let a white boy like Biden campaign in in 2020?

