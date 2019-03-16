Get ready for some gaffes from America’s crazy uncle, Joe Biden, who was the guest of Sen. Chris Coons as a Delaware Democratic Party dinner. The most reported slip will certainly be that Biden nearly called himself a candidate, but we found this gem a lot more interesting from the guy who told an audience Mitt Romney “was gonna put y’all back in chains”:
Biden riffing about how many states he campaigned in. "As pointed out by one of my African American colleagues I'm the only white boy they let campaign in Alabama."
— Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) March 16, 2019
What?
I’m looking forward to officially dunking on this guy
— damaged jet ski (@zestydaddy) March 17, 2019
this is not gonna end well is it
— HOTSPACEstan (@IStanHotSpace) March 17, 2019
i mean he's totally gonna go "clean" and "articulate" again at some point, right
— HOTSPACEstan (@IStanHotSpace) March 17, 2019
Wow. "they let campaign," based on race? that sounds… oh… I dunno… https://t.co/vc1jUiIcAr
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) March 17, 2019
This Biden campaign is going to be amazing for a lot of reasons. Competency and logic will not be among them. https://t.co/1OVrIZNv1N
— Fired4Troop (@GIJoeyJoeJoe) March 17, 2019
Biden and his unforced errors… https://t.co/PqyI3j2mQn
— Doug Sheridan (@dougsheridan) March 17, 2019
Presented without comment. https://t.co/iX0d6qP4VO
— Andie the Obamanista (@TheObamanista) March 17, 2019
*cringe*#NeverBiden https://t.co/O8unZ9mocz
— Kevin D. Grüssing (Pronounced Grew-Sing) (@KevDGrussing) March 17, 2019
Um, Joe. Can we speak in private? https://t.co/a5RUyLQjzX
— iResist tax mechanics (@ThomboyD) March 17, 2019
🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 https://t.co/xUwGuZuMIw
— NewDemRicoP (@reesetheone1) March 17, 2019
shut up shut up shut up https://t.co/6zDX0LCtXM
— Melissa Jordan (@MelissaEJordan) March 17, 2019
Wonder which states are going to let a white boy like Biden campaign in in 2020?
Related:
'The real problem with busing': Joe Biden's old comments on the crime bill, race could SINK his 2020 chances https://t.co/gYn80w8yIr
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 7, 2019