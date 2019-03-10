During her tour through South Carolina, Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris told a group that “we can change human behaviors.”

That’s comforting.

By “we,” she means the almighty power of the state can change your behavior.

And we know how statists like to go about changing behavior.

Harris has done a lot of saying in her short tenure as a presidential candidate.

She recently tried to make the case that low employment is somehow not a good thing.

And then there was the time she was asked about how she was going to pay for her spending goals, and, well, she couldn’t quite answer.

With statements like these, one has to wonder what states she plans on carrying if she makes it to the general election?

