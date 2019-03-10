During her tour through South Carolina, Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris told a group that “we can change human behaviors.”

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA): “It is a fact that we can change human behaviors…” pic.twitter.com/SYrMpFLwJW — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 10, 2019

That’s comforting.

Just what I want: a pol who wants to control human behavior. https://t.co/FA3GRW7se0 — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) March 10, 2019

By “we,” she means the almighty power of the state can change your behavior.

And we know how statists like to go about changing behavior.

We can “change human behaviors”. Translation: do what we tell you! We are the progressives and we know better #Mao #Stalin #Maduro https://t.co/OI2FMnDguL — James Gallagher (@J_GallagherAD3) March 10, 2019

Let the cat out of the bag, again, on what the Left really wants. Complete control over the individual. https://t.co/CsVY7DPUlK — Jeremy Frankel (@FrankelJeremy) March 10, 2019

Harris has done a lot of saying in her short tenure as a presidential candidate.

She recently tried to make the case that low employment is somehow not a good thing.

And then there was the time she was asked about how she was going to pay for her spending goals, and, well, she couldn’t quite answer.

Again, she is a walking catastrophe on the spot. She marks all the nominee boxes on paper but she is not going to be the nominee like this. https://t.co/ZSahO9fWQI — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 10, 2019

With statements like these, one has to wonder what states she plans on carrying if she makes it to the general election?

