Faced with overcoming a decent economy heading into a presidential election season, Democrat candidates including Kamala Harris are being forced to apply whatever spin they need to make good news sounds as bad as possible. Here’s the latest example:

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) wrongly thinks that the unemployment rate is low because people work multiple jobs. When @AOC made a similar statement, Politifact rated it “Pants On Fire.”

pic.twitter.com/1up4LuDsOd — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 9, 2019

That’s the same approach that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took last summer, and it was no less ridiculous at the time:

SOCIALIST Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrong on several counts about unemployment | PolitiFact https://t.co/7u99fA2pvm — Ben Ferguson (@benfergusonshow) March 9, 2019

So it’s another “fail” for a Democrat trying to spin a good economy, but at the very least Rep. Ocasio-Cortez should issue a strongly worded statement condemning Harris for stealing her playbook.

Yeah they probably are working three or four jobs because they live in California and are over taxed. — David Basulto The Hispanic Conservative (@thc1776) March 9, 2019

If that ever occurred to Harris, it’s nothing she’d ever say out loud.

