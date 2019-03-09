Faced with overcoming a decent economy heading into a presidential election season, Democrat candidates including Kamala Harris are being forced to apply whatever spin they need to make good news sounds as bad as possible. Here’s the latest example:

That’s the same approach that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took last summer, and it was no less ridiculous at the time:

Trending

So it’s another “fail” for a Democrat trying to spin a good economy, but at the very least Rep. Ocasio-Cortez should issue a strongly worded statement condemning Harris for stealing her playbook.

If that ever occurred to Harris, it’s nothing she’d ever say out loud.

***

Related:

HOAX WATCH: Kamala Harris’ press secretary has a ‘crazy story’ he wants you to believe about a SC voter in a MAGA hat

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: