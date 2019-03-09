Faced with overcoming a decent economy heading into a presidential election season, Democrat candidates including Kamala Harris are being forced to apply whatever spin they need to make good news sounds as bad as possible. Here’s the latest example:
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) wrongly thinks that the unemployment rate is low because people work multiple jobs.
When @AOC made a similar statement, Politifact rated it “Pants On Fire.”
That’s the same approach that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took last summer, and it was no less ridiculous at the time:
So it’s another “fail” for a Democrat trying to spin a good economy, but at the very least Rep. Ocasio-Cortez should issue a strongly worded statement condemning Harris for stealing her playbook.
Yeah they probably are working three or four jobs because they live in California and are over taxed.
If that ever occurred to Harris, it’s nothing she’d ever say out loud.
