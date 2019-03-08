Ian Sams, press secretary for Kamala Harris, says a woman in a MAGA showed up to the senator’s Myrtle Beach, SC rally today and was convinced to end her support for President Donald Trump. In one minute of conversation:

Must’ve been one powerful minute long conversation:

Trending

It really is an amazing story that we have no questions about whatsoever:

Jussie Smollett should star in the TV movie version:

But what happened next? Enquiring minds want to know:

Exit question: Where’s the video or photo from the hundred or so cameras that were there?

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Kamala HarrisMAGA hatSC