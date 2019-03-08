Ian Sams, press secretary for Kamala Harris, says a woman in a MAGA showed up to the senator’s Myrtle Beach, SC rally today and was convinced to end her support for President Donald Trump. In one minute of conversation:

Crazy story that just happened in SC: A woman in a MAGA hat showed up to @KamalaHarris’ event in Myrtle Beach. She came over to Kamala after the event and talked with her for a minute. Swear to God, she then took off her MAGA hat and told Kamala she isn’t with Trump anymore. — Ian Sams (@IanSams) March 8, 2019

I, ever the flack, was of course terrified how this interaction was gonna go. But lo and behold! https://t.co/jNw6YaXAQ5 — Ian Sams (@IanSams) March 8, 2019

Must’ve been one powerful minute long conversation:

I believe this story about a Trump fan *in a MAGA hat* fundamentally changing her mind about the last several years after talking to one of the president's perceived far-left enemies "for a minute". — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) March 8, 2019

It really is an amazing story that we have no questions about whatsoever:

really wow that is amazinghttps://t.co/zySCgQc0wT — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) March 8, 2019

Jussie Smollett should star in the TV movie version:

Is Jussie Smollett playing her in the TV movie? — Matthew DesOrmeaux ⚜ (@authoridad) March 8, 2019

But what happened next? Enquiring minds want to know:

And then she got up out of her wheelchair and walked for the first time in years. Praise Kamala! https://t.co/NFIWU6DINf — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) March 9, 2019

Exit question: Where’s the video or photo from the hundred or so cameras that were there?

Surely there's video of this. Surely some tracker has it. Surely. https://t.co/Msgrp5D0P7 — David Martosko (@dmartosko) March 8, 2019

***