The money to pay for it?

Who needs money?

Here’s Kamala Harris being asked by CNN’s John King to explain how she plans to pay for her proposals.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) repeatedly failed to give CNN’s John King a clear answer on how she would pay for her proposals, saying, “it’s not about a cost.” pic.twitter.com/w8UHy10heg — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 24, 2019

Harris: “Of course we can afford it.”

Also Harris: “It’s not about a cost.”

Wow…she's truly awful at being a candidate. https://t.co/AZSDnR1LAM — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) February 24, 2019

Everything. Will. Be. Paid. For. Somehow.

Nothing. Is. Free.

Anyone unwilling to explain how they are going to pay for something they want the voters to fund should not be taken seriously. https://t.co/c7or0hfRg7 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 24, 2019

No matter how many times I tell the cashier that, she refuses to complete the transaction. https://t.co/XIHxYp93h3 — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) February 24, 2019

John King said during the exchange, “It’s money.”

In the same interview, Sen. Harris, who seeks to ban private health insurance so only the government can provide it and determine prices, also said “I am not a socialist.” The Ds now have socialists who admit they’re socialists and socialists who won’t admit it. https://t.co/u3FijxLWzq — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) February 24, 2019

We have now reached the point when Democrats are not only proposing things that spend us into further debt, but they are no longer reluctant to blatantly admit that they have no idea how the proposals will be funded.