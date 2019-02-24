The money to pay for it?

Who needs money?

Here’s Kamala Harris being asked by CNN’s John King to explain how she plans to pay for her proposals.

Harris:  “Of course we can afford it.”

Also Harris:  “It’s not about a cost.”

Everything. Will. Be. Paid. For. Somehow.

Nothing. Is. Free.

John King said during the exchange, “It’s money.”

We have now reached the point when Democrats are not only proposing things that spend us into further debt, but they are no longer reluctant to blatantly admit that they have no idea how the proposals will be funded.

