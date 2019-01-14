House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said a wall was immoral, so Rep. Steve Sclalise decided to help her better understand what the term immoral actually means.

No, a wall is not immoral. What’s immoral is Democrats ignoring the dangers of their open borders agenda. What’s immoral is Democrats jetting off to Puerto Rico instead of staying in DC to negotiate with @realDonaldTrump to end the shutdown. Americans deserve better. pic.twitter.com/7VFGIdHiUa — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) January 14, 2019

Here are some of the stats about this “manufactured crisis.”

Allowing the status quo at the border to continue is immoral. Democrats need to put security first.

– 17,000 criminals caught last year at the border

– 90% of heroin in the US comes across the southern border

– ICE saved 900 kids last year from human trafficking & sexual assault — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) January 14, 2019

Pelosi was so quick to start throwing out the term “immoral,” yet she could hardly bring herself to even acknowledge the death of her fellow Californian, Cpl. Ronil Singh, who was shot and killed by (allegedly) an illegal immigrant.

Pelosi Says Stories Like Ronil Singh’s Are ‘Tragic,’ But Not Enough To Call A ‘Crisis’ https://t.co/n8iXLS5mEE via @dailycaller — Kerry Picket (@KerryPicket) January 10, 2019

Such a heartfelt sentiment by her, as she leaves border with its current lack of security an open door for all kinds of potential criminality.

RELATED:

Rep. Jim Jordan tells Nancy Pelosi what to do if she truly thinks border walls are ‘immoral’

DISGRACEFUL: For Pelosi, ‘a wall is an immorality,’ but she doesn’t have time to comment on Ronil Singh’s death