Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has claimed that “a wall is an immorality” in opposition to President Trump’s call for a full border wall along the southern border of the U.S.

In light of Pelosi’s comment, GOP Rep. Jim Jordan tweeted this challenge to her:

We’re guessing Pelosi won’t respond to that one, but you never know!

Tags: border securityborder wallNancy PelosiRep. Jim Jordan