Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has claimed that “a wall is an immorality” in opposition to President Trump’s call for a full border wall along the southern border of the U.S.

In light of Pelosi’s comment, GOP Rep. Jim Jordan tweeted this challenge to her:

If @SpeakerPelosi thinks the border security wall is immoral, then why doesn’t she sponsor legislation to take down the existing wall between San Diego and Tijuana? — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) January 7, 2019

We’re guessing Pelosi won’t respond to that one, but you never know!