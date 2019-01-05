Nancy Pelosi has her script down when it comes to calling the wall “an immorality.”

Nancy Pelosi: "The fact is, a wall is an immorality. It's not who we are as a nation." https://t.co/l6dDLDRRf0 pic.twitter.com/tq3DDjG0Gp — ABC News (@ABC) January 4, 2019

But, do you remember the time Pelosi acknowledged the death of California police officer Ronil Singh, who was killed by (allegedly) an illegal immigrant?

We don’t either … because it didn’t happen.

Question: What word does Pelosi Sin Fronteras use for the illegal alien suspect in the murder of California legal immigrant police hero #RonilSingh? https://t.co/s0L7P3jmo7 — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) January 5, 2019

She has plenty of time to be outraged about building a wall, which would help prevent illegal immigrant murders in the future.

Police officer Ronil Singh was shot and killed by an illegal immigrant gang member in Nancy Pelosi's home state last week, but that's not what has her outraged… pic.twitter.com/p1Q2RDOTOq — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) January 4, 2019

Why won’t Pelosi comment on the tragic death of an officer her served her state?

Why does she continue to play political games with the safety of millions of Americans?

Why does she continue to keep the government shut down?