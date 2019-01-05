Nancy Pelosi has her script down when it comes to calling the wall “an immorality.”

But, do you remember the time Pelosi acknowledged the death of California police officer Ronil Singh, who was killed by (allegedly) an illegal immigrant?

We don’t either … because it didn’t happen.

She has plenty of time to be outraged about building a wall, which would help prevent illegal immigrant murders in the future.

Why won’t Pelosi comment on the tragic death of an officer her served her state?

Why does she continue to play political games with the safety of millions of Americans?

Why does she continue to keep the government shut down?

