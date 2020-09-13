Campaign priorities have a lot to say about potential presidential (or vice-presidential) priorities.

As two L.A. County deputies recover from being shot by less than peaceful #BLM protesters, former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R) has a question for Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris about her campaign priorities.

Will @kamalaharris visit deputies who were shot (31-year-old mom & 24 year-old) in her state? She visited someone in WI who was charged with felony 3rd-degree sexual assault and said she was proud of him. She & @JoeBiden need to side with law enforcement and denounce radicals. https://t.co/b0g5v9IExC — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) September 13, 2020

Harris took the time to visit Jacob Blake in Wisconsin this past week and made glowing comments about him and his family.

"PROUD of him?": @MegynKelly slams @KamalaHarris after meeting with Jacob Blake. "He’s accused of breaking into a sleeping woman’s house, sexually assaulting her … How about a word for his victim, Senator?"https://t.co/ELK7iMFQXR — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 13, 2020

Harris put out a tweet Sunday morning about the deputies.

Doug and I are keeping the two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies in our hearts as they currently fight for their lives after a horrific attack last night. The perpetrator must be brought to justice. https://t.co/ckuRllMtzv — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 13, 2020

Her visiting Jacob Blake set a campaign precedent. It will be noteworthy to see whether or not she prioritizes the two injured deputies who are, after all, from her state.

