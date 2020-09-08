Aspiring POTUS VPOTUS Kamala Harris recently met with Jacob Blake and his family and was just blown away, you guys:

#BREAKING: Sen. Kamala Harris speaks on meeting with Jacob Blake's family: "They're an incredible family." pic.twitter.com/SOItAHnL7h — The Hill (@thehill) September 7, 2020

She’s particularly “proud” of Jacob Blake, according to the family’s lawyer:

Democratic VP nominee @KamalaHarris spoke to Jacob Blake today, told him she is proud of him. pic.twitter.com/oCLYIcn3RS — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 7, 2020

Isn’t that special?

PROUD of him? He’s accused of breaking into a sleeping woman’s house, sexually assaulting her, humiliating her & later returning to harass her. Then the cops she called for help say he resisted arrest, assaulted them & went for his knife. How about a word for his victim, Senator? https://t.co/IryYbPAuf6 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 8, 2020

What about the victim of sexual assault? Does she have a family? https://t.co/MmKx1V7qRm — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 8, 2020

Guess they’re not as incredible as Blake’s.

Some FB posts by Jacob Blake, the guy @JoeBiden is planning to meet with. He’s a vicious antisemite. If the investigation finds that his son’s shooting was unjustified those responsible should be held accountable, but there is no excuse for Biden to meet with a Jew hater. pic.twitter.com/5aoRZuftqc — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) September 2, 2020

To be clear: These posts were posted by Jacob Blake Sr. dad of Jacob Blake Jr. who was shot. The son is not responsible for his dad’s posts. The guy who posted those disgusting antisemitic posts should not get to meet with a candidate running for President of the United States. https://t.co/hcxhcoEetA — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) September 3, 2020

Democratic Presidential Nominee @JoeBiden is set to meet with Jacob Blake Sr. today, the guy who says that “Jews control the media, your brains and money.” The guy who wants to be the President of the United States is going to meet with a vicious antisemite.@AndrewBatesNC pic.twitter.com/5eyAilv7Te — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) September 3, 2020

If David Duke’s son were shot, would it be cool for Trump to meet him or would the entire media go crazy? Because Jacob Blake Sr. is just as hateful and antisemitic as David Duke, and @JoeBiden is going to pay him a visit today. pic.twitter.com/HgV5p2cUDp — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) September 3, 2020

The first name on the list is Jacob Blake Sr. @JoeBiden is meeting with a vicious antisemite who has been openly and proudly inciting vile hatred against Jewish people. Shame on you, Joe. https://t.co/qIvdhCXTfL pic.twitter.com/70TP20bqjd — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) September 3, 2020

*Meeting with Jacob Blake’s dad, a vicious antisemite. There you go, fixed it for you. https://t.co/6RKNrsTkRh pic.twitter.com/5WXilavcIM — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) September 3, 2020

So.

The son is an alleged rapist and the father is a raging anti-Semite. https://t.co/maHuyuAbPZ — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 8, 2020

The father has a history of anti-Semitic social media posts & the son had a warrant out for a violent sexual assault and violating a restraining order which led to the 911 emergency call in the first place. https://t.co/xGJrMrjHlu — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 8, 2020

I mean the son is accused of sexually assaulting his girlfriend and his father apparently posted dozens of antisemitic content on his social media. But no one will ask her about any of that. "Very Fine People" https://t.co/schqISKgpA — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 8, 2020

So this is where we’re at.

This unbelievably tone deaf. — Grape Drank (@Grape_Draank) September 8, 2020

As a rape survivor it is terrifying to know that @KamalaHarris would celebrate and promote my rapist if it politically suited her at the time. If the police shoot your rapist when you call 911 for help @TheDemocrats will take the side of your rapist.#MeToo https://t.co/schqISKgpA — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 8, 2020

The person running for Vice President, @KamalaHarris, stated she was proud of a man who was shot during an altercation with the police who were arresting him on a warrant for sexually assaulting a woman and violating a restraining order to protect her.#MeToo — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 8, 2020

Jacob Blake stands accused of rape. Kamala Harris says she's proud of him. Brett Kavanaugh would like to have a word. — RBe (@RBPundit) September 8, 2020

Typical Harris, used to believe Biden's accuser, now doesn't. Use to at least listen to accusers, now doesn't even acknowledge there is one with Blake. — Rounds (@RoundsR) September 7, 2020

Kamala Harris is a fraud.

There can be an investigation into the shooting without role modeling Jacob Blake. His rape victim has been disappeared by the media & Harris exactly like the bodega owner in Ferguson. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 8, 2020

Which I gotta say, for the party of “Its on us” & “MeToo” is a bit stunning. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 8, 2020

Sure is.

Some parting food for thought:

The left's awkward lionization of Jacob Blakehttps://t.co/sFysPuJ9Os pic.twitter.com/YKP6YUdb7L — Jazz Shaw (@JazzShaw) September 8, 2020