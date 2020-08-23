Call it the Left being vile. Call it having no shame. Call it Trump derangement syndrome. Call it whatever you wish. This kind of rhetoric is unproductive, unhelpful and unnecessary.

UNHINGED: Far-left LA Mayor Eric Garcetti accuses President Trump of "killing Americans"https://t.co/ASN9aTNZSO pic.twitter.com/ih1cNTJlLr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 23, 2020

And it’s apparently a theme with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (D).

The congresswoman and LA Mayor Eric Garcetti, also on the call, served on the Biden VP selection committee. Garcetti adds of Trump, "That lack of heart that we feel, the missing empathy from the White House is literally killing people." https://t.co/dByNENenoU — Naomi Lim (@naomitlim) August 20, 2020

Unhinged, much?

This is absolutely irresponsible. We lost lives because of a pandemic unleashed by China and the economy took a hit because your party insisted on shutting down the economy and shamed businesses that tried to reopen so their employees could eat. https://t.co/QtmldSsWyu — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 23, 2020

Garcetti is an embarrassment to Los Angeles. https://t.co/fd67DhetRW — 🇺🇸MeLyn🇺🇸 (@BluMyst) August 23, 2020

.@ericgarcetti wins the “moron of the week” award for this one. I’m sure LA's and California's problems have nothing to do with its radical left mayors and governor! Let’s just blame the president! https://t.co/GYspmSFULS — Proud American (@_proudamerica_) August 23, 2020

Do Democrats really believe saying things like this helps them?

