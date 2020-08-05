It looks like a giant party at a mansion that ended with a fatal shooting has ruined it for the rest of Los Angeles. Now Mayor Eric Garcetti, as of Friday, is authorizing the city to shut off water and power to any house that hosts a party or large gathering. There’s no word on if indoor Black Lives Matter protests are still allowed, though.

This sounds like something Bill de Blasio would do … in Jewish neighborhoods.

Trending

Just how quickly does he think the water and electric crews will be able to pull this off? Or is the threat the point?

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusEric GarcettiLos Angelespartypowerwater