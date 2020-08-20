Earlier this month we told you about Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti threatening to shut off water and power to any houses where large unauthorized (i.e. non-protest related) gatherings are reported to have taken place.

This week the mayor announced that he’s followed through on that threat:

Does that sound just a bit Orwellian? That and then some:

Garcetti had zero problem with crowds of people protesting. Heck, he even joined them.

There’s no doubt that progressive politicians will do that if they’re emboldened.

