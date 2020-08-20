Earlier this month we told you about Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti threatening to shut off water and power to any houses where large unauthorized (i.e. non-protest related) gatherings are reported to have taken place.
This week the mayor announced that he’s followed through on that threat:
Today I authorized the City to disconnect utility service at a house in the Hollywood Hills to stop the large parties held there in flagrant violation of our public health orders. Parties like these can quickly and easily spread the virus and put our communities at risk.
— MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) August 19, 2020