If you missed it, vice president Mike Pence was ripped for not telling all Americans that they must wear masks during Friday’s coronavirus task force briefing.

On Sunday, Pence visited the First Baptist Church of Dallas. And … he wore a mask.

It’s not as if this is the first time he’s worn a mask in public.

Maybe Pence believes that most Americans are aware enough to make responsible decisions based on their own situations, rather than him mandating that more than 300 million people do the exact same thing.

