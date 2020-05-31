Attorney General William Barr released a statement on Sunday regarding the ongoing violence and rioting across the U.S.

Attorney General William P. Barr's Statement on Riots and Domestic Terrorism https://t.co/rsnFxVDiPa — Justice Department (@TheJusticeDept) May 31, 2020

Attorney General Barr on the riots: pic.twitter.com/DYkkNjdvtZ — Byron York (@ByronYork) May 31, 2020

Attorney General Barr’s statement on rioting, the role of the Department of Justice, and Antifa. “The violence instigated and carried out by Antifa and other similar groups in connection with the rioting is domestic terrorism and will be treated accordingly.” pic.twitter.com/6aKElRYZdR — KerriKupecDOJ (@KerriKupecDOJ) May 31, 2020

Barr says it’s time to confront the violence.

It is time to stop watching the violence and to confront and stop it. The continued violence and destruction of property endangers the lives and livelihoods of others, and interferes with the rights of peaceful protestors, as well as all other citizens.

He calls on state and local leaders to make sure adequate resources are available, citing Minneapolis on Saturday night as an example of that being successful.

It is the responsibility of state and local leaders to ensure that adequate law enforcement resources, including the National Guard where necessary, are deployed on the streets to reestablish law and order. We saw this finally happen in Minneapolis last night, and it worked.

He also labels what’s happening domestic terrorism and names Antifa as such.

The violence instigated and carried out by Antifa and other similar groups in connection with the rioting is domestic terrorism and will be treated accordingly.

President Trump tweeted earlier that the domestic terrorist label would be coming for Antifa.

Trump: The U.S. will be designating Antifa as a terrorist organization https://t.co/1rdHrNAzOs — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 31, 2020

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) says Barr’s statement echoes what local law enforcement agencies around the nation are seeing.

This will be dismissed by some because it comes from AG Barr. But every local law enforcement agency is seeing the same thing, clear signs that domestic violent extremists have infiltrated, hijacked & taken advantage of the protests. https://t.co/cwuuTIax37 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 31, 2020

Barr took to the Justice Department podium on Saturday with a direct message for those looking to carry out violence.

JUST IN: Amid violent protests over the death of George Floyd, Attorney General William Barr announces "it is a federal crime to cross state lines or to use interstate facilities to incite or participate in violent rioting and we will enforce those laws." https://t.co/H2u4Txn7MP pic.twitter.com/s6BhDx95A3 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 30, 2020

