President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday morning that the U.S. is going to be designating Antifa as a terrorist organization.

The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

In two of his previous tweets from over the weekend, Trump had indicated that he believes Antifa is directly tied to the ongoing protests.

It’s ANTIFA and the Radical Left. Don’t lay the blame on others! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

Congratulations to our National Guard for the great job they did immediately upon arriving in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last night. The ANTIFA led anarchists, among others, were shut down quickly. Should have been done by Mayor on first night and there would have been no trouble! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

A terrorist designation allows law enforcement to approach the investigation of incidents by the group differently.

BREAKING: Trump to Declare ANTIFA a Terrorist Organization https://t.co/vF7XPICgra — RedState (@RedState) May 31, 2020

RedState has more.

“This is a big deal because it will allow the United States to legally mobilize anti-terrorism law enforcement efforts, begin investigating roots and cells and use appropriate force to protect American communities from the organized terrorism of this communist-backed group.”

***

RELATED:

‘You suck at this. Like SO MUCH.’ Joy Reid trying to make her case that Antifa are really the GOOD GUYS goes so very VERY wrong