Earlier this afternoon, Attorney General Bill Barr, speaking about the rioting in Minneapolis and other U.S. cities, said “it appears the violence is organized and driven by anarchic and far-left extremist groups using Antifa-like tactics”:

AG Bill Barr: "Groups of outside radicals and agitators are exploiting the situation to pursue their own separate and violent agenda." pic.twitter.com/DuqW2LLA6J — The Hill (@thehill) May 30, 2020

MSNBC’s Joy Reid said Barr offered no proof for his claims when in fact he should have been promoting a narrative the Left is trying to spread… without proof:

So now, the attorney general, Bill Barr, is attempting to pin the anarchy and infiltration, which is already documented as coming from white nationalist groups, on "left leaning" ANTIFA groups. The goal is to force the media to repeat that. What is his proof? — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) May 30, 2020

The lack of self-awareness demonstrated there is stunning, even for Reid.

Where’s the documentation that it was from white nationalist groups? https://t.co/YP7gTRjOg4 — RBe (@RBPundit) May 30, 2020

Documented where? Show your evidence https://t.co/Fc7edLz0ES — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 30, 2020

Do you have proof that was white nationalists? Because Antifa is taking credit. https://t.co/KOYcQJXCUV — Sensurround (Transmitido en Español en SAP) (@BBC_dip) May 30, 2020

Narrator: But it seems she accidentally left that documentation at home.

Where is the proof from officials in Minnesota that the violence and looting was done by white supremacists? https://t.co/CRBVOQ5rWY — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 30, 2020

The “proof” is that Reid and select members of the media repeating Democrat claims said it out loud and on social media, which is apparently all it takes to keep a narrative circulating.

Amazing. They invented a conspiracy, and now declare it to be a "documented" fact. Meanwhile, Antifa groups have been posting admitting they are participating, you can see it's them from videos, and they are cheering on the rioting. That's actually documented. https://t.co/TQXVEBEw86 — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) May 30, 2020

Look how fast this took off. "Already documented." Just amazing. https://t.co/FJKUVxrwyU — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 30, 2020

This BS needs a warning label @jack https://t.co/TICKfICAtD — Debra Heine (@NiceDeb) May 30, 2020

Joy Reid realizing that the entire nation shifted a bit to the right last night, desperately trying to salvage a state that could turn red in November. https://t.co/pvkX1g8f0b pic.twitter.com/jpDlOA4WNo — Perturbed Sun (@ThePerturbedSun) May 30, 2020

The one-eighty has been dizzying:

It's amazing how quickly the media narrative shifted: "Stand with the protesters who are justifiably angry" *protests turn into riots* "The rioters are literally white supremacists." https://t.co/dhcZIdorhj — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 30, 2020

Amazing indeed.

***

