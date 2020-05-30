Earlier this afternoon, Attorney General Bill Barr, speaking about the rioting in Minneapolis and other U.S. cities, said “it appears the violence is organized and driven by anarchic and far-left extremist groups using Antifa-like tactics”:

MSNBC’s Joy Reid said Barr offered no proof for his claims when in fact he should have been promoting a narrative the Left is trying to spread… without proof:

The lack of self-awareness demonstrated there is stunning, even for Reid.

Narrator: But it seems she accidentally left that documentation at home.

The “proof” is that Reid and select members of the media repeating Democrat claims said it out loud and on social media, which is apparently all it takes to keep a narrative circulating.

The one-eighty has been dizzying:

Amazing indeed.

