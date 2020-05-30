It seems that Democrats and the media are settling on a narrative about the rioters who have destroyed property and looted stores in various cities across the U.S., and that’s to settle on a claim made by the Minnesota governor, who admitted the information was unconfirmed. But that didn’t stop the media — CNN reporters in this case — from helping put it out there anyway:

Minnesota officials say many of the violent protesters who have caused widespread damage are from out of state. Authorities have been monitoring alleged criminals online, including postings by suspected white supremacists trying to incite violence. — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) May 30, 2020

This tweet comes as officials in Minnesota are investigating whether outsiders, including white supremacists, are inciting riots. https://t.co/bKXbcIE5R7 — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) May 30, 2020

But Reza Aslan saw those claims and got even more specific, reality-be-damned:

White Supremacists=Trump Supporters. These are Trump supporters burning and looting. https://t.co/DKyvP6mUJk — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) May 30, 2020

Wow, that’s… something else.

This is Goebbels level gaslighting https://t.co/uWbWRupJlr — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 30, 2020

Yeah, it's not like the presumed presidential candidate for the Democratic party is currently trying to do damage control on some racist comments he recently made right now or anything. Racism is a right-wing problem, right? https://t.co/Gp82Xxzfjh — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) May 30, 2020

Dems and media never let reality get in the way when they’re working hard to construct a narrative.

Twitter, fact check this please. https://t.co/qSkw5Joeml — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) May 30, 2020

So far Twitter hasn’t placed a “potential misinformation” tag on Aslan’s tweet, and we’re just shocked.

OUT: "A riot is the language of the unheard, you racist!" IN: https://t.co/qvVMqAZ112 — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 30, 2020

If you’re keeping score at home, a talking point change has been made!

"Because white supremacists riot when a black man is killed or something," by @rezaaslan https://t.co/oU7a66eYcO — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) May 30, 2020

Here are some of the “Trump supporters” arrested in Portland last night. https://t.co/QmCqC6QjW2 pic.twitter.com/R2WdGub0kj — Dan-Yul-Son (@smats88) May 30, 2020

This is one of the most laughable media lies I’ve ever seen. White Supremacists didn’t organize false flag units in cities across the country to loot Targets and burn down buildings. https://t.co/4guRVDOMHb — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) May 30, 2020

You’re certifiable nuts but CNN does that to folks — Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) May 30, 2020

It sure seems to.