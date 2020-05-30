The CNN building in Atlanta had windows broken and a smoke grenade was thrown into the lobby during last night’s riot in that city. There were also riots in other U.S. cities, and CNN’s S.E. Cupp seems to be going out of her way to put some of the blame in a predictable place:

America is burning because America is in pain, angry, suffering, grieving, agonizing, traumatized. If you think any of this is making America great again, you’re part of the problem. America is broken, and needs love, healing, and most of all leadership. — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) May 30, 2020

It didn’t take long for this to be blamed (at least partly) on Trump supporters and for the rioters to be framed as “grieving.”

will someone please factcheck this tweet https://t.co/sP876tUhq2 — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) May 30, 2020

Not gonna happen.

Impossible. No facts. — Kathleen (@katnandu) May 30, 2020

But it’s got plenty of “feels” so many are liking it.

Is that what we got from 2014-2016 when this happened every six months? https://t.co/i9nEvuot65 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 30, 2020

Fergusson – Hands Up.

Baltimore – Give them space.

New York – I can't breathe. pic.twitter.com/eoUo6u0CNY — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) May 30, 2020

The list of people who have no recollection of the Obama years just keeps growing, but that is apparently a job requirement to get hired by CNN.

You can tell there's trouble in Democratic precincts when "America" is the problem. https://t.co/qas4wShqXx — Holden (@Holden114) May 30, 2020

Bingo!

I don't know how it's possible to be this incapable of learning anything. It ain't the MAGA people outside your studio. https://t.co/971RoVvmli — Inconspicuous Rex (@CrankyTRex) May 30, 2020

All the videos I’m seeing are young people looting, smiles on their faces as if they’d just gotten off a roller coaster. 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/kBpHW9Zc3b — Johnny (Joey) Jones (@Johnny_Joey) May 30, 2020

Who thinks this is making America great again? Do you really think these rioters are MAGA? https://t.co/JLrddUQiMM — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 30, 2020

I thought the cop who killed Floyd and the rioters who then wantonly destroy property were the problem. Nah, it's the Trump voter! https://t.co/QmONNRLBUh — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) May 30, 2020

You look like a vulture and it's grotesque. https://t.co/eUtFycONYI — Mo Mo (@molratty) May 30, 2020

#AmericaIsBurning Because #CNN & friends stirred up racial grievances

Poured in barrels of gas

&

Lit the match https://t.co/dKZyFGhRpE — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) May 30, 2020

Protest being locked up: “TERRORISTS!” Burn down cities: “They’re grieving” https://t.co/5H2he4Fq8i — Tommy ☘️ Go Irish ☘️ (@tcal1961) May 30, 2020

Antifa just needs a hug and a cup of hot cocoa. Or something. https://t.co/JatJmDBikG — The Patriarch Tree (@PatriarchTree) May 30, 2020

Maybe that’s why so many of them showed up at CNN’s Atlanta HQ.

The people at CNN are not well. https://t.co/AMquGZzA7L — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 30, 2020

Go to bed if you are this sloppy and stupid — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) May 30, 2020

Remember when Baltimore was on fire during the WHCA dinner and CNN didn't air it?https://t.co/K2LWMHUSgc — Lock Down Lunacy (@HomeySanders) May 30, 2020

Who wants to tell her that all the destruction is taking place in DEMOCRAT-run cities? https://t.co/n8ge8aL8Pr — Carolina Opinion (@CarolinaOpinion) May 30, 2020

She’s choosing to not see that, as is most of the media.