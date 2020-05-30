The CNN building in Atlanta had windows broken and a smoke grenade was thrown into the lobby during last night’s riot in that city. There were also riots in other U.S. cities, and CNN’s S.E. Cupp seems to be going out of her way to put some of the blame in a predictable place:

It didn’t take long for this to be blamed (at least partly) on Trump supporters and for the rioters to be framed as “grieving.”

Not gonna happen.

But it’s got plenty of “feels” so many are liking it.

The list of people who have no recollection of the Obama years just keeps growing, but that is apparently a job requirement to get hired by CNN.

Bingo!

Maybe that’s why so many of them showed up at CNN’s Atlanta HQ.

She’s choosing to not see that, as is most of the media.

