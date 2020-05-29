Things have definitely gone from bad to worse at CNN headquarters in Atlanta. Here’s video of one of the protesters throwing a smoke grenade into the lobby of the building:

And then one of the protesters threw a flash-bang grenade or firework in as well while Nick Valencia was live talking to Chris Cuomo:

A flash bang or firecracker is thrown into the lobby of the CNN HQ as Nick Valencia reports live on Chris Cuomo’s show amid violent protests in Atlanta: pic.twitter.com/DLuoBcocp9 — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) May 30, 2020

Valencia also says he was shot with a BB gun:

Nick Valencia of CNN says he and one of his crew were shot by bb guns by protesters in Atlanta. — Mark Pitcavage (@egavactip) May 30, 2020

Cuomo has been doing play-by-play of the cops’ actions:

But that’s not going so well:

chris cuomo on some extreme bullshit saying a police officer who got hit with a cardboard sign was being "beaten" — Natalie Weiner (@natalieweiner) May 30, 2020

WTF is he talking about?

For some reason, on CNN Chris Cuomo keeps referring to—& lamenting—unspecified "fringe media" that's characterizing the protests as just 'angry black people.' — Avi Asher-Schapiro (@AASchapiro) May 30, 2020

He kept saying the phrase “angry blacks” over and over again, saying everyone else is saying it:

Who is saying it’s “Angry Blacks Running Tyrannically through the Streets”, @ChrisCuomo? I’m dead serious. — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) May 30, 2020

Nope, just him:

Literally no one except Chris Cuomo just said it three times. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) May 30, 2020

