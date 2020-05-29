Things have definitely gone from bad to worse at CNN headquarters in Atlanta. Here’s video of one of the protesters throwing a smoke grenade into the lobby of the building:

And then one of the protesters threw a flash-bang grenade or firework in as well while Nick Valencia was live talking to Chris Cuomo:

Valencia also says he was shot with a BB gun:

Trending

Cuomo has been doing play-by-play of the cops’ actions:

But that’s not going so well:

WTF is he talking about?

He kept saying the phrase “angry blacks” over and over again, saying everyone else is saying it:

Nope, just him:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AtlantaCNN