Um, what?

Rep. Jerry Nadler is begging President Joe Biden to take executive action to cancel student debt because of Monkeypox and COVID-19:

“Please show your work” on how these are linked:

Hey, this is the math we get:

It’s really amazing how much executive power they’re throwing at *their guy* when it’s just as likely Donald Trump is back in the Oval Office in 2025:

Congress can’t vote because of Monkeypox or Covid now?

And, we imagine, that the whole student loan forgiveness scheme won’t play the way Nadler thinks it will play in November:

Inflation, what inflation?

Good luck, Dems:

***

Tags: COVIDJerry Nadlermonkeypoxstudent loans