Rep. Jerry Nadler is begging President Joe Biden to take executive action to cancel student debt because of Monkeypox and COVID-19:

With student loan repayments set to resume on August 31st and COVID-19 and Monkeypox cases on the rise, I once again request that @POTUS extends the payment pause and issues an executive order to cancel student debt. — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) August 1, 2022

Explain the connection between between Monkeypox and student loan debt. Please show your work. https://t.co/f2Dg8iNW6h — Votey McVoteface (@Crapplefratz) August 2, 2022

Oh OK so 2+2= …… 7? https://t.co/AfQjWMmr92 — Jeff Ellington 🪕 (@Jeff__Ellington) August 2, 2022

It’s really amazing how much executive power they’re throwing at *their guy* when it’s just as likely Donald Trump is back in the Oval Office in 2025:

so you want a dictator — Kaya (@kayatweetsstuff) August 2, 2022

Congress can’t vote because of Monkeypox or Covid now?

Too bad all of us can't have our bills put on hold in perpetuity because of Covid and Monkeypox — Janice (@jannyfayray) August 2, 2022

And, we imagine, that the whole student loan forgiveness scheme won’t play the way Nadler thinks it will play in November:

Sorry, but the party has to end sometime and the rest of America shouldn't always be the ones to foot the bill. Paid off my own student loans — Jon Stephenson (@eclectitech) August 1, 2022

Ya, the economy is fine, just make 48 million Americans foot another abundant bill on top of rising inflation. This is what I call a winning strategy — God Warrior (@JarredHofff) August 1, 2022

Inflation, an imploding economy and you guys raising taxes makes paying back student loans nearly impossible… …but you can't use THAT excuse so… https://t.co/CTPpPzrdfl — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) August 2, 2022

