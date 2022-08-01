A nation in recession and various other demise is due for a bright spot. Al-Qaeda to the rescue, President Biden announced that a CIA drone strike killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan. Americans are still plenty angry about the events of 9/11. Circa 2001. That ought to put Mr. Biden in a whole new heroic light right? You don’t mess with President Pudding Cup when he, Joe Biden, issues a threat. We’re serious.

Biden: "No matter how long it takes, no matter where you hide, if you are a threat to our people, the United States will find you and take you out." pic.twitter.com/WuSSnHf8HM — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) August 1, 2022

We are all for taking nefarious entities down in the name of saving our citizens.

Wait, what? We are trying to take this aggresive stance somewhat seriously – despite the deliverer of the message, honest.

If there’s someone out there who fits that mold, did THAT really make them think twice about it?

Does ANYONE think to themselves “Whoa! This guy really means business!” after seeing that? — Zona Peligrosa (@zona_peligrosa) August 2, 2022

Sleepy Joe can say this all he wants. The problem is, nobody takes him seriously. Our enemies are laughing at us. https://t.co/iiVq0zGtUq — Kaiser Pineapple (@KaizerPineapple) August 2, 2022

Not to give fuel to wild speculation, but just who is Joe Biden really threatening?

Is he talking about parents at school board meetings? — Paul Manicone (@JustRightPD) August 2, 2022

He’s talking to you, non-violent drug offenders, 1099 employees, and homeschoolers. — Robert Perry (@robertLeePerry) August 2, 2022

It only took them 20 years. Maybe if the FBI wasn't busy harassing parents at school board meetings they could've gotten him in 19 years. — Marcus Renatus (@MarcusRenatus) August 2, 2022

Evidently no one is scared for the targeted terrorists. In fact, most are wondering what the point of this mission and this message is, really.

Only thing more pathetic than this enfeebled moron talking tough- is that he is obviously doing it to distract from the ghastly mess he's created at home. https://t.co/0HcB0gVURC — Ultra Dr. Burn the Masks Right Now. 1776 (@HStowit) August 1, 2022

Lmao look at them trying to give Biden a bit of balls before election season. You’re soft dude. Who knows if this is even real. 😂😂 Everything is so predictable these days. It’s laughable https://t.co/U127ElBLw5 — Allen Buyverson 🦁 (@AllenBuyverson) August 1, 2022

Half of the nation is a bit, um, skeptical. But you do you tough guy Joe, because Trump probably couldn’t have gotten away with the same.

If trump would’ve said this they would’ve accused him of being islamaphobic https://t.co/6sDf9FbtON — 🇺🇸Jbiv4🇺🇸 (@JB4iv) August 1, 2022

Not that he wouldn’t have tried.

They accidentally fed one of Trump’s speeches to the teleprompter https://t.co/eC2R9oidgo — Britta | No Soup 4 Knowles (@nosoup4knowles) August 1, 2022

If, indeed, President Biden is prepared to protect this great nation from threats abroad, prepare for an influx of support. Respect has to be earned, but history suggests the American people would stand behind a leader willing to take a true and necessary stand for their country.