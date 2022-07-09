William LeGate, remember him? He’s the lib who partnered with David Hogg to take down Mike Lindell and MyPillow.

Anyway, he’s back, and sharing reports from his followers who are booking “fake reservations” around the country to protest Morton’s Steakhouse for calling out the mob who protested in front of its DC restaurant this week because Justice Brett Kavanaugh was inside enjoying his meal:

NEW: thousands of people are booking "fake reservations" for Morton's Steakhouse, after the steakhouse served Brett Kavanaugh & publicly berated pro-choice protestors — LeGate☮️ (founder @ GoodPillow.co) (@williamlegate) July 8, 2022

“I have a feeling there will be many empty Morton’s this weekend…” he tweeted:

one of my followers just DM'd me a screenshot of their confirmation for a party of 8 tonight 🤣 I have a feeling there will be many empty Morton's this weekend… pic.twitter.com/D1Dd0jiqjm — LeGate☮️ (founder @ GoodPillow.co) (@williamlegate) July 8, 2022

He even noted that since D.C.’s Morton’s was already “fully booked,” there were other Morton’s around the country that still had tables available:

Morton's Steakhouse DC is now "fully booked" for tonight… they have dozens of other locations across the country which are rapidly being booked by pro-choice protestors pic.twitter.com/4msBYmca5n — LeGate☮️ (founder @ GoodPillow.co) (@williamlegate) July 8, 2022

But then, Morton’s got smart and started requiring a credit card to book a table:

Morton's is now requiring a credit card to book reservations at some locations 🤔 pic.twitter.com/fzImwiFFjA — LeGate☮️ (founder @ GoodPillow.co) (@williamlegate) July 8, 2022

And then reportedly started canceling fake reservations made through OpenTable:

Morton's is reportedly cancelling reservations & filing false reports with OpenTable, claiming no-shows for reservations which haven't occurred yet These false reports by Morton's are against OpenTable's TOS & could lead to Morton's being booted from the platform for abuse — LeGate☮️ (founder @ GoodPillow.co) (@williamlegate) July 8, 2022

More triggering! Does he really think OpenTable is going to cave to the mob here? First, he cheered on people to make a fake reservation and now he wants Morton’s punished for figuring out the scheme?

@OpenTable – could you please issue a statement on this? Morton's is abusing your system & filing false reports for "no shows" for reservations which haven't even occurred yet! — LeGate☮️ (founder @ GoodPillow.co) (@williamlegate) July 8, 2022

Even worse, LeGate dropped the race card, tweeting “People of color & other minority groups are reporting that they may be being *targeted* by Morton’s Steakhouse with reservation cancellations”:

🚨 People of color & other minority groups are reporting that they may be being *targeted* by Morton's Steakhouse with reservation cancellationshttps://t.co/zyVM9s9dtC — LeGate☮️ (founder @ GoodPillow.co) (@williamlegate) July 8, 2022

Yelp also won’t play his game and suspended reviews for Morton’s:

NEW: Yelp has suspended reviews for Morton's Steakhouse, after they received thousands of 1-star reviews for their mediocre steaks served with a penchant of fascism pic.twitter.com/gNRhPon6R2 — LeGate☮️ (founder @ GoodPillow.co) (@williamlegate) July 8, 2022

By the way, you STILL can’t buy their liberal pillows. What’s the holdup”

If you support a woman's right to choose, please consider supporting my company @GoodPillowCo we're the pillow which *doesn't* whisper conspiracy theories to you in your sleep 😉 10% of proceeds are donated to charity, including Planned Parenthood 🙂 Proudly MADE IN AMERICA! pic.twitter.com/twPaQT9ixG — LeGate☮️ (founder @ GoodPillow.co) (@williamlegate) July 8, 2022

