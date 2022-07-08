Former White House adviser Steve Bannon was the victim of “swatting” this morning at his D.C. townhouse:

According to reports, someone placed a 911 call “to report an individual with a mental health crisis” and that “he was making threats that he shot someone”:

Wow. Thankfully nobody was injured:

But it was tense for a while there:

Cops, however, won’t confirm that Bannon was the target and not just a coincidence:

Yeah, okay:

Bannon told one reporter on the scene that the “police were terrific”:

