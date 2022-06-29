Former President Donald Trump is holding nothing back in response to the now-discredited story that he attempted to grab the steering wheel of his limo and assaulted a Secret Service agent after his speech at the Ellipse on January 6.

He posted on Truth Social last night:

“The woman, who was a BIG Trump fan long AFTER January 6th (if her Fake Stories were true, why would she want to be?), was let go and not wanted in Florida, so she made up phony and completely outrageous stories, the craziest of which has already been proven to be a complete lie. The Secret Service said, according to the Media, it wasn’t true. Wow! She has now lost all credibility, just like the partisan Witch Hunt perpetuated by the Unselect Committee of political hacks. MAGA!”

And then this morning, the former president called out the New York Times and Washington Post for how they covered Hutchinson’s claim:

“The New York Times and Washington Post failed to even mention that today’s Unselect witness lost all credibility when she got caught in a ridiculous lie. Our Country has lost all confidence in the media and our elections. Sad!”

And she’s a “phony social climber who got caught“:

“The lies and fabricated stories being told to the partisan Highly Unselect Committee, not only by the phony social climber who got caught yesterday, but by many others, are a disgrace to our, in serious decline, Nation. No cross examination, no real Republicans, no lawyers, NO NOTHING. Fake stories and an all Fake Narrative being produced, with ZERO pushback allowed. Unselects should be forced to disband. WITCH HUNT!”

