Oh no.

Twitchy regular Dan Bongino announced on his podcast on Wednesday that he is beginning treatment for a large 7 cm tumor on his neck that is near his vocal cords and carotid artery. He only had the MRI yesterday and does not know yet if it’s malignant or not:

Some personal news I need to share. https://t.co/HRC77Zjdn3 — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) September 23, 2020

Prayers up!

Praying for you. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 24, 2020

I will pray for your healing. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 24, 2020

All the prayers, Dan. You got this. — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) September 23, 2020

God bless you and yours Dan. There’s a whole army of folks pulling and praying for you. And none of us have any doubt that you will beat this thing completely. 🇺🇸 — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) September 24, 2020

Will keep you in prayers, Dan. 🙏🏻 — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) September 24, 2020

Praying for you @dbongino 🙏 — Heather Childers (@HeatherChilders) September 24, 2020

Praying for you guys. You have millions of people behind you. — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 24, 2020

***