Oh no.
Twitchy regular Dan Bongino announced on his podcast on Wednesday that he is beginning treatment for a large 7 cm tumor on his neck that is near his vocal cords and carotid artery. He only had the MRI yesterday and does not know yet if it’s malignant or not:
Some personal news I need to share. https://t.co/HRC77Zjdn3
— Dan Bongino (@dbongino) September 23, 2020
