Gov. Gavin Newsom Turns Around ‘Taken’ Bit on ICE: ‘We Will Track You Down. We Will Arrest You.’

We've been assured by the media that while noncitizens are voting in our elections, it very rarely happens — certainly not enough to sway the outcome of any major elections. As NBC News reported this week, the majority of noncitizens charged by the Justice Department for voting are lawfully in the U.S., if that makes you feel any better.

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ICE decided to take a cue from the "Taken" movie franchise to warn noncitizens against voting illegally this Election Day.

If you vote illegally, we will find you. We will track you down, arrest you, and prosecute you. There will be no escape. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) November 3, 2026

Not that he's trying to make it easier for illegal aliens to vote or anything, California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a threat of his own to ICE.

If YOU show up to the polls illegally, we will find you. We will track you down, arrest you, and prosecute you. There will be no escape. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 3, 2026

@GavinNewsom Why are you so terrified of ensuring illegals can’t vote? — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 3, 2026

@GavinNewsom Hey @grok, does Gavin Newsom have the authority to do this? — Alex VanNess 📟 (@thealexvanness) November 3, 2026

In short, no.

@GavinNewsom Appalling to have a sitting governor blatantly protect illegal voting. — All Hearing Ear 👂🇺🇸 (@1AllHearingEar) November 3, 2026

@GavinNewsom The desperation of Democrats to allow illegals to cancel out the votes of their legal citizens is astounding! This is pure insanity! — Thomas Paine jr. (@ThomasPainejr1) November 3, 2026

@GavinNewsom Governor Newsom, are you ensuring that everyone casting a ballot is legally eligible to vote? That's your job. — Jon Stoddard (@JonMStoddard) November 3, 2026

@GavinNewsom Fuck off, Gavin. The Democrats can only succeed in these elections when illegals and dead people cast ballots. My home state is a colossal embarrassment to rest of the nation and you are leading the clown car. — Charles Farnsworth (@Farnsworth67) November 3, 2026

@GavinNewsom Newsom admitting Democrats are letting illegal aliens vote. — WhiskeySilverball (@WhiskeySlvrBall) November 3, 2026

@GavinNewsom Threats from Sacramento, Gavin — 'we will track you down' from the governor whose state can't track its own spending, its homeless funds, or its missing residents. Tough talk on voters, silent on the fraud in his own backyard. — Matthew Mckenna (@mmckennae) November 3, 2026

@GavinNewsom They're federal agents. You have zero authority, and any of your officers who choose to ignore that deserve the consequences. I'll be laughing at the video of it, too. — Kevin (@themoralskeptic) November 3, 2026

@GavinNewsom Says the guy that literally can’t track down BILLIONS of dollars of fraud in his state. You will do nothing. Pipe down, Gavin. You douche. — Mr. Hammer (@MrHammer702) November 3, 2026

@GavinNewsom Totally normal for a sitting governor to broadcast his desire for noncitizens to vote unimpeded, effectively disenfranchising the actual citizenry — Maverick Alexander (@MaverickDarby) November 3, 2026

@GavinNewsom Very telling that you're talking about the people that enforce the laws, while ICE is talking about people who break the law. — Steve (@stevedavidson) November 3, 2026

@GavinNewsom Why don’t you tell that to the illegals showing up to the polls illegally? Because you’re a fraud and a conman. You have zero jurisdiction over the federal government so your ranting like a 5 year old means nothing. Your desperation is glorious to watch. — Gina Zippi Hicks🇺🇸🇮🇹🇺🇸 (@GinaZippiHicks) November 3, 2026

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@GavinNewsom Newsom trying to obstruct justice to hide his role in the massive voter fraud scheme is just pathetic. — economatrix (@economatrix1) November 3, 2026

@GavinNewsom Just imagine if you cracked down on illegal voters the same way. California might actually have a fair election. — Political Blasphememes (@PBlasphememes) November 3, 2026

@GavinNewsom Too bad you don’t have this same energy when illegals are voting in federal elections in California. — Adaptive Warrior! (@Adaptive_Life) November 3, 2026

@GavinNewsom Protecting illegals again and threatening federal law enforcement. Noted. — Ultra MEGA MAGA Boss Lady (@AmericanGal2021) November 3, 2026

Newsom will threaten to arrest and prosecute federal law enforcement for doing their jobs, but he won't say a word to his precious illegal aliens. All of this performative nonsense from Mr. Tough Guy is just a desperate grasp at that 2028 Democrat nomination, which is slipping further and further away.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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