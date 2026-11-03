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Gov. Gavin Newsom Turns Around ‘Taken’ Bit on ICE: ‘We Will Track You Down. We Will Arrest You.’

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 03, 2026 5:30 PM
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Gov. Gavin Newsom Turns Around ‘Taken’ Bit on ICE: ‘We Will Track You Down. We Will Arrest You.’
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We've been assured by the media that while noncitizens are voting in our elections, it very rarely happens — certainly not enough to sway the outcome of any major elections. As NBC News reported this week, the majority of noncitizens charged by the Justice Department for voting are lawfully in the U.S., if that makes you feel any better.

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ICE decided to take a cue from the "Taken" movie franchise to warn noncitizens against voting illegally this Election Day.

Not that he's trying to make it easier for illegal aliens to vote or anything, California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a threat of his own to ICE.

In short, no.

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Newsom will threaten to arrest and prosecute federal law enforcement for doing their jobs, but he won't say a word to his precious illegal aliens. All of this performative nonsense from Mr. Tough Guy is just a desperate grasp at that 2028 Democrat nomination, which is slipping further and further away. 

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ELECTION INTEGRITY | GAVIN NEWSOM | ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN

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