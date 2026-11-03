Bloody Wrong: Minnesota Poll Worker Wears T-Shirt Many Associate With Assassination of Charlie Kirk

Imagine exercising your right to vote and being greeted by a poll worker wearing a 'bloody' T-shirt with the words ‘Problem Solved’ emblazoned on the front. Voters in one Minnesota town don’t have to imagine it — they experienced it! If that’s not bad enough, that T-shirt is associated with the assassination of a popular, outspoken conservative icon.

Advertisement

Unbelievable. (READ)

SUBMITTED: Poll worker wears “Problem Solved” T-shirt with red splatter near the collar resembling blood.



Speculation is that it celebrates the assassination of Charlie Kirk or other assassinations; the Halloween design has been controversial for years.



The picture was taken… pic.twitter.com/nRLjRNAZFQ — Liz Collin (@lizcollin) November 3, 2026

(post continues) ...Saturday at the Rogers fire station community room.In a statement to @AlphaNews, Hennepin County confirmed it forwarded the concern to the city clerk in Rogers for review. “Hennepin County expects polling places to be welcoming and free from intimidation, harassment, or disruption for voters and election workers alike… Anyone with concerns about conduct at a polling place should bring them to the attention of the head election judge or city clerk's office,” the statement reads.

These old people in Minnesota are beyond out of touch with reality. wtf — Princejacoby (@RichardEst47357) November 3, 2026

If I saw that at my polling station there would be a huge problem.

A public problem.

With cameras.

And (first) arrests.

S I C K E N I N G — SRW2820 (@srwDoc) November 3, 2026

This is one of those few situations where this kind of response would be acceptable in a polling place.

Commenters assume the poll worker is aligned with the Democrat Party.

A poll worker in Minnesota. They just want free healthcare, guys. https://t.co/SzKKiZc8Oe — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) November 3, 2026

This cannot be real.



Please Dustin tell me this is not real... — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) November 3, 2026

I wish it wasn’t, but it is. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) November 3, 2026

It’s real, and that T-shirt and message have no place in a polling station.

The shirt has been around for years and was seen as humorous until many people adopted it to celebrate Charlie Kirk's murder. The ‘blood’ on the shirt is on the same side where Kirk was shot and bled profusely.

The shirt reads "Problem Solved" with fake blood splatters. Many view it as celebrating Charlie Kirk's 2025 assassination. Poll workers are expected to stay neutral; Hennepin County forwarded the complaint for review over possible intimidation or disruption. — Grok (@grok) November 3, 2026

Who the hell even let her in the door let alone take a seat to monitor a voting process? Let me guess….a fellow brain dead evil Democrat. More than one fellow poll worker saw that. Disgusting. — Anonymous (@PolicyMattersX) November 3, 2026

When I worked elections in Hennepin County, MN, I was told to even avoid wearing red or blue to ensure complete neutrality. This poll worker shows utter contempt for the citizens voting, and she should have been immediately removed from the poll location without hesitation! That an official report has to be filed and that she was allowed to remain working is an appalling lack of respect and shows willful voter intimidation on the election officials' part. @HarmeetKDhillon — CyberChick (@warriors_mom) November 3, 2026

Advertisement

Even if they could somehow argue it wasn't Kirk related, why are you wearing a shirt with fake blood splatter all over it to a poll worker job? — Albert (@htowngator) November 3, 2026

It’s Minnesota; common sense and tact are in short supply.

Posters say no matter the wearer’s intent, the shirt is highly inappropriate and makes voters uneasy in a place they should feel safe.

How is this not voter intimidation? Please get a grip Minnesota. — helicity (@helicitywatches) November 3, 2026

It’s blatant voter intimidation and threat of violence against voters — Atticus Leveck (@InvictusAtticus) November 3, 2026

Vote like the other side wants to kill you pic.twitter.com/Y4oCjc42PV — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) November 3, 2026

Voting straight Republican ticket because they people want us dead — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) November 3, 2026

That’s always a good choice. The Democrat Party’s embrace of radical DSA members shows they are okay with this messaging and threat of violence, whether they publicly condemn it or not.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.