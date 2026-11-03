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Bloody Wrong: Minnesota Poll Worker Wears T-Shirt Many Associate With Assassination of Charlie Kirk

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Nov 03, 2026 2:25 PM
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Bloody Wrong: Minnesota Poll Worker Wears T-Shirt Many Associate With Assassination of Charlie Kirk
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Imagine exercising your right to vote and being greeted by a poll worker wearing a 'bloody' T-shirt with the words ‘Problem Solved’ emblazoned on the front. Voters in one Minnesota town don’t have to imagine it — they experienced it! If that’s not bad enough, that T-shirt is associated with the assassination of a popular, outspoken conservative icon.

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Unbelievable. (READ)

(post continues) ...Saturday at the Rogers fire station community room.In a statement to @AlphaNews, Hennepin County confirmed it forwarded the concern to the city clerk in Rogers for review.

“Hennepin County expects polling places to be welcoming and free from intimidation, harassment, or disruption for voters and election workers alike… Anyone with concerns about conduct at a polling place should bring them to the attention of the head election judge or city clerk's office,” the statement reads.

This is one of those few situations where this kind of response would be acceptable in a polling place.

Commenters assume the poll worker is aligned with the Democrat Party.

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It’s real, and that T-shirt and message have no place in a polling station.

The shirt has been around for years and was seen as humorous until many people adopted it to celebrate Charlie Kirk's murder. The ‘blood’ on the shirt is on the same side where Kirk was shot and bled profusely.

When I worked elections in Hennepin County, MN, I was told to even avoid wearing red or blue to ensure complete neutrality. This poll worker shows utter contempt for the citizens voting, and she should have been immediately removed from the poll location without hesitation! That an official report has to be filed and that she was allowed to remain working is an appalling lack of respect and shows willful voter intimidation on the election officials' part. @HarmeetKDhillon

— CyberChick (@warriors_mom) November 3, 2026

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It’s Minnesota; common sense and tact are in short supply.

Posters say no matter the wearer’s intent, the shirt is highly inappropriate and makes voters uneasy in a place they should feel safe.

That’s always a good choice. The Democrat Party’s embrace of radical DSA members shows they are okay with this messaging and threat of violence, whether they publicly condemn it or not.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CHARLIE KIRK | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ELECTION INTEGRITY | MINNESOTA | VOTER ID

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