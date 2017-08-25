Apparently it’s President Donald Trump’s fault that there is no food on the shelves in Houston, Texas:
I checked on my sister in Houston. Grocery shelves are stripped clean, she's been on the hunt for bread. "No one feels Trump's here for us."
— Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) August 25, 2017
Trump's doing a heck of a job…
— Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) August 25, 2017
From my sister's Snapchat. #HurricaineHarvey #houston pic.twitter.com/KAf0NSRtfN
— Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) August 25, 2017
And when confronted with the fact that Trump has nothing to do with this, she doubled down:
He gets the blame for lack of the public's faith in him. Public hoarding responses are fueled by this insecurity. That's on him.
— Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) August 25, 2017
And:
It is not the president's job to (a) ensure you've prepared for a hurricane, or (b) stock the damn grocery store. https://t.co/ZVbLbeOsaP
— streetwiseprof (@streetwiseprof) August 25, 2017
Yeah he's just supposed to play golf all day. https://t.co/toDecW9wAQ
— Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) August 25, 2017
Unhinged.
