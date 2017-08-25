As President Donald Trump heads to Camp David with his family for the weekend, we’re starting to see some lefties criticize why he’s taking time off with Hurricane Harvey set to strike Texas later tonight:

With U.S. set to be hit by first major hurricane in more than a decade, it's just inexcusable for Trump not to cancel Camp David vacation. — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) August 25, 2017

I'm impressed by Trump's sacrifice in going to Camp David this weekend. I don't even think there's a golf course there. — Dennis DiClaudio (@dennisdiclaudio) August 25, 2017

fake news said people are drowning while im in camp david, so unfair https://t.co/J9sZTdwZSI #soon — Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 25, 2017

Trump at Camp David after basically telling Texans to go eff themselves. If Obama took a Holiday during a hurricane the right would flip. https://t.co/ITfPdxdejS — Adam Best (@adamcbest) August 25, 2017

Oh, come on. It’s Camp David, not a vacation!

Bossert downplaying Trump traveling to Camp David retreat with hurricane hitting: “It’s not a trip. It’s just 45 minutes right up the road.” — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) August 25, 2017

And since Trump will get compared to then President Obama, remember what was going on in the summer of 2016 when Louisiana was experiencing record flooding? That’s right … FORE!

Obama playing golf at Martha's Vineyard with Larry David today — Manu Raju (@mkraju) August 18, 2016

We even had an explanation from Chris Cillizza on why that was OK:

Here's why President Obama isn't stopping his vacation to visit the Louisiana flooding https://t.co/SA2Fus2Fyf pic.twitter.com/i8cWxo6b7o — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) August 18, 2016

Cillizza wrote back then:

And, as has been documented ad nauseam, there’s really no such thing as a vacation for a president of the United States.“Presidents don’t get vacations — they just get a change of scenery,” Nancy Reagan famously told critics of her husband’s regular trips to the family’s ranch. Work, especially in this digital age, follows you around.

Flashback: Trump did visit Louisiana while Obama golfed, much to the delight of residents:

Louisiana supporter to Trump: “We’re glad you’re not playing golf in Martha’s Vineyard” https://t.co/TslF8OsIr8 pic.twitter.com/YnwGeNdNTj — POLITICO (@politico) August 19, 2016

Camp David vs. Larry David? Trump wins again.

Update. Trump has arrived at Camp David and is monitoring the situation in Texas.

Just arrived at Camp David where I am closely watching the path and doings of Hurricane Harvey, as it strengthens to a Category 3. BE SAFE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2017

