So Say '51 Former Intelligence Agents'? Rolling Stone Claims the Kremlin Made Up Russiagate Evidence

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 12:00 PM on August 02, 2025
AngieArtist

It is almost impossible to facepalm enough at the joke Rolling Stone has become over the years. 

The litany of Rolling Stone's failures and fake news is nearly endless. Most infamously, there was the false story in 2014 about 'rape culture' at the University of Virginia (that cost the magazine millions in defamation lawsuits). And that was before their TDS set in. Since Trump came on the national scene, Rolling Stone has existed primarily to hate him and his supporters. They lied about 'Russian collusion' like most every other legacy media outlet. When former columnist Matt Taibbi wrote a column trying to correct all of the fake reporting around that scandal in 2019, they all shunned him.

After Taibbi left, Rolling Stone then tried to demonize all Trump supporters with a fake story about how people taking 'horse dewormer' were forcing gunshot victims to wait i parking lots for emergency medical care

Just before the 2024 election, Rolling Stone lied about Trump again, this time concerning hurricane victims and FEMA funds. Remember this one? 

There was only one problem with the reporting there. FEMA was diverting funds from disaster relief to illegals during the Biden administration. More than $1 billion in funds, as a matter of fact. 

With that history, we shouldn't be surprised that Rolling Stone has chosen to embarrass itself yet again in its reporting about the damning revelations from Tulsi Gabbard and the Durham annex about how Democrats conspired and concocted Russiagate to sabotage Trump. 

But the way they chose to humiliate themselves this time is almost too ridiculous to believe, even from them. 

That's right. According to Rolling Stone, the evidence that proves 'Russia collusion' was a complete hoax and a conspiracy was ... made up by Russia. 

LOL. Did '51 former intelligence officials' write this story, the same excuse they tried with Hunter Biden's laptop?

(Which Rolling Stone also bought hook, line, and sinker, by the way. Because, of course, they did.)

In reality, the previously classified documents seem to suggest that some of the supposed “evidence” Patel and others are touting as proof of their conspiracies was actually fabricated by Russian intelligence. 

Unsurprisingly, the only source Rolling Stone has for this baseless claim is that two emails about George Soros were obtained through Russian intelligence. They ignore everything else in the Durham annex that directly implicates Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and many others. 

In fairness to Rolling Stone (and for the life of us, we don't know why we try to be fair to them, since they have zero interest in fairness themselves), they are not the only outlet trying to deflect and dismiss everything Gabbard has shown. The New York Times is doing its best as well. 

And failing just as badly. 

But Rolling Stone went even further and tried to claim that all of this new evidence is just 'a distraction' from the Epstein files. The same Epstein files that the magazine never cared about for all four years of the Biden administration. 

LOL. 

Even Baghdad Bob was never quite this shameless. 

We know exactly why they hired her. Because she has irrational, unhinged TDS just as badly as the rest of them do. 

We can't even wrap our minds around the pretzel logic they used to reach their conclusions. 

It's a mystery, wrapped in an enigma, wrapped in a dumpster fire of a train wreck. 

If they were even capable of embarrassment, Taibbi probably wouldn't have ditched them years ago. 

We've seen some epic faceplants from the legacy media in our time, but this one might go in the Hall of Shame. 

Hopefully, they will be capable of learning to code. But we have our doubts. 

LOL. 

If we didn't know better, we'd say it's possible. But having it written by an ex-Media Matters hack is basically the same thing. 

Our expectations for them can never be low enough. 

HAHAHA. 

May God have mercy on their souls, indeed. Because we sure won't. 

They can't stop. They don't know how. 

'Trying' is the keyword there. Not succeeding. 

Simply incredible. 

We're old enough to remember when Obama laughed at Mitt Romney for worrying about Russia. 

Now, Russia has become the left's entire existence. Well, that and coddling terrorists and illegal criminals. 

Try not to distract them with logic. They're busy spinning up another false narrative. 

LOL. IT ALL MAKES SENSE NOW!

It's not a recent development. 

Maybe not always. Once upon a time, they used to be pretty good at music reporting, but they can't even do that anymore. 

As for their political coverage, Rolling Stone is about as real and credible as a certain musical group they once reported on, long ago ... 

Milli Vanilli. 

