So Say '51 Former Intelligence Agents'? Rolling Stone Claims the Kremlin Made Up Russiagate Evidence

It is almost impossible to facepalm enough at the joke Rolling Stone has become over the years.

The litany of Rolling Stone's failures and fake news is nearly endless. Most infamously, there was the false story in 2014 about 'rape culture' at the University of Virginia (that cost the magazine millions in defamation lawsuits). And that was before their TDS set in. Since Trump came on the national scene, Rolling Stone has existed primarily to hate him and his supporters. They lied about 'Russian collusion' like most every other legacy media outlet. When former columnist Matt Taibbi wrote a column trying to correct all of the fake reporting around that scandal in 2019, they all shunned him.

After Taibbi left, Rolling Stone then tried to demonize all Trump supporters with a fake story about how people taking 'horse dewormer' were forcing gunshot victims to wait i parking lots for emergency medical care.

Just before the 2024 election, Rolling Stone lied about Trump again, this time concerning hurricane victims and FEMA funds. Remember this one?

Trump’s Lies About the Hurricane Response Are Getting More Outrageous



The former president accused the Biden administration of stealing FEMA funds to support undocumented migrants.



More: https://t.co/8i6wUlsGBS pic.twitter.com/RRIpBtPPdz — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) October 3, 2024

There was only one problem with the reporting there. FEMA was diverting funds from disaster relief to illegals during the Biden administration. More than $1 billion in funds, as a matter of fact.

With that history, we shouldn't be surprised that Rolling Stone has chosen to embarrass itself yet again in its reporting about the damning revelations from Tulsi Gabbard and the Durham annex about how Democrats conspired and concocted Russiagate to sabotage Trump.

But the way they chose to humiliate themselves this time is almost too ridiculous to believe, even from them.

That's right. According to Rolling Stone, the evidence that proves 'Russia collusion' was a complete hoax and a conspiracy was ... made up by Russia.

MAGA’s New Russiagate ‘Evidence’ Was Likely Made Up by the Kremlin



Details: https://t.co/lOYhrq5mhe pic.twitter.com/YhE04XOiM2 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) August 1, 2025

LOL. Did '51 former intelligence officials' write this story, the same excuse they tried with Hunter Biden's laptop?

(Which Rolling Stone also bought hook, line, and sinker, by the way. Because, of course, they did.)

In reality, the previously classified documents seem to suggest that some of the supposed “evidence” Patel and others are touting as proof of their conspiracies was actually fabricated by Russian intelligence.

Unsurprisingly, the only source Rolling Stone has for this baseless claim is that two emails about George Soros were obtained through Russian intelligence. They ignore everything else in the Durham annex that directly implicates Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and many others.

In fairness to Rolling Stone (and for the life of us, we don't know why we try to be fair to them, since they have zero interest in fairness themselves), they are not the only outlet trying to deflect and dismiss everything Gabbard has shown. The New York Times is doing its best as well.

And failing just as badly.

But Rolling Stone went even further and tried to claim that all of this new evidence is just 'a distraction' from the Epstein files. The same Epstein files that the magazine never cared about for all four years of the Biden administration.

LOL.

Even Baghdad Bob was never quite this shameless.

Nikki McCann Ramirez, who wrote this article for Rolling Stone was previously...



... Media Matters.



Welp, into the trash this goes.



Why would you hire this person?https://t.co/dQWkzlbKWP https://t.co/9pz4OsXTN5 pic.twitter.com/50XvSKKg05 — The_War_Economy (@The_War_Economy) August 1, 2025

We know exactly why they hired her. Because she has irrational, unhinged TDS just as badly as the rest of them do.

So the Russian collusion you all swore was real, is real but the evidence it was a hoax is also Russian collusion? You all are as predictable as you are corrupt. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) August 2, 2025

We can't even wrap our minds around the pretzel logic they used to reach their conclusions.

Hang on.



You want me to believe that Russia made up the story that Russia rigged the 2016 election? Why would Russia do that to Russia? pic.twitter.com/Dwz6rm1ZCO — Gator Gar (@yalligatorgar) August 1, 2025

It's a mystery, wrapped in an enigma, wrapped in a dumpster fire of a train wreck.

🤣

You’ve literally doubled-down on clown world.



Do you ever get embarrassed by your manipulation tactics aimed at low IQs? — USA=Liberty (@LibertasWins) August 1, 2025

If they were even capable of embarrassment, Taibbi probably wouldn't have ditched them years ago.

Was this signed by the 51 “journalists“ working for the DNC? pic.twitter.com/GcJCHEdV6i — HogHammer (@HogHammer1) August 2, 2025

The exposing of the Russian collusion hoax is Russian collusion?



That's really the line you're going with? — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) August 1, 2025

We've seen some epic faceplants from the legacy media in our time, but this one might go in the Hall of Shame.

The fact that the MSM is trying out "Russian disinformation!" AGAIN shows not only that they've learned nothing these last ten years, but that they're incapable of learning. https://t.co/0Z8KsiHQpd — Calvin Freiburger ✝️ 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@CalFreiburger) August 2, 2025

Hopefully, they will be capable of learning to code. But we have our doubts.

Did Hillary write this? https://t.co/YS1MNPPS59 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 2, 2025

LOL.

If we didn't know better, we'd say it's possible. But having it written by an ex-Media Matters hack is basically the same thing.

Our expectations for them can never be low enough.

https://t.co/XDIHpYz82I pic.twitter.com/zznIdHaT3a — Cincy Browncoat - You can't take the sky from me (@cincy_browncoat) August 2, 2025

HAHAHA.

May God have mercy on their souls, indeed. Because we sure won't.

They can't stop. They don't know how.

They're actually trying to run with this story.

Incredible. https://t.co/9GhM4nvIwA — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) August 2, 2025

'Trying' is the keyword there. Not succeeding.

I heard that 157 former intelligence officials who asked not to be named confirmed that it was Russian disinfo, so I guess it must be true https://t.co/m87ZQS2pCB — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) August 1, 2025

Simply incredible.

The new left wing cosmology; except the turtle and elephants are Kremlins https://t.co/afyA8XfPq9 pic.twitter.com/M0TEzSd3CF — J. Alden Fleming (@Gromaticus2) August 2, 2025

We're old enough to remember when Obama laughed at Mitt Romney for worrying about Russia.

Now, Russia has become the left's entire existence. Well, that and coddling terrorists and illegal criminals.

Is no one going to point out that the Russians would have needed a time machine to have been the ones to have created this because what is in it was actually carried out afterwards? https://t.co/b6tw5G9YYQ — Thatch (@THATCH_ARISES) August 2, 2025

Try not to distract them with logic. They're busy spinning up another false narrative.

Made up by the Kremlin, stuffed into American "burn bags," and smuggled into FBI Headquarters by Russian intelligence agents years ago, waiting for just this moment, when they would be discovered during a second Trump administration. — The Galaxy's Shortest Wookie (@Crapplefratz) August 2, 2025

LOL. IT ALL MAKES SENSE NOW!

It’s genuinely embarrassing what Rolling Stone has become. https://t.co/X6VGi52Y1H — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) August 2, 2025

It's not a recent development.

Maybe not always. Once upon a time, they used to be pretty good at music reporting, but they can't even do that anymore.

As for their political coverage, Rolling Stone is about as real and credible as a certain musical group they once reported on, long ago ...

Milli Vanilli.

