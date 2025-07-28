Alleged News Outlet The Daily Beast Claims That Trump Survived an 'Alleged' Assassination Attempt

It's not surprising that the dead media doesn't want to give President Trump any credit for all that he's accomplished in his first six months in office. Nor is it surprising that they will search high and low for any (hopefully, figurative) rock they can throw at him to damage his administration. This is all standard operating procedure for them, and also why their approval is about as low as that of the entire Democrat Party.

But just in case we were starting to feel like we hate them sufficiently for their lying and gaslighting, The Daily Beast reminded us once again this morning that no, we do not, and we never will be able to.

During Trump's visit to Scotland (where he brought the entire EU to heel with a gigantic trade deal), he got in some time on one of his golf courses, accompanied by a brand new armored golf cart designed -- much to the media's chagrin -- to deter any potential assassins.

But here is how The Daily Beast characterized the debut of the new vehicle that is now part of the President's protective detail:

The buggy arrives roughly ten months after the president survived an alleged assassination attempt while golfing.https://t.co/HYCY0C1J9k — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) July 28, 2025

Alleged?

ALLEGED?

We simply cannot believe how broken these people are.

This is one for the history books https://t.co/jcOmDENs9N — ☀️ school bonds horse ☀️ (@horsegirl3005) July 28, 2025

It definitely belongs in the media Hall of Shame, which needs to be even bigger than Obama's ugly monstrosity of a presidential library.

And it wasn't even just the headline writer or social media intern this time.

The word 'alleged' was used throughout the story itself.

As the president hit the links of his Turnberry golf course this weekend, a black golf cart that appeared to be heavily fortified was seen following close behind.



Dubbed 'Golf Force One' by media outlets, the souped-up cart arrives roughly 10 months after Trump survived an alleged assassination attempt while golfing.

To clarify, The Daily Beast here is referring to the SECOND attempted assassination of then-candidate Trump on his golf course in Florida.

But there was nothing 'alleged' about that. Ryan Routh brought an SKS rifle to Trump's course in West Palm Beach, hid in the woods, and was aiming it at Trump and his security detail when he was discovered and fled the scene.

The Daily Beast is an alleged news outlet https://t.co/0DhszEzjwa — Louise Bartels (@BartelsBartels5) July 28, 2025

It will come as no surprise that the writer of the piece, Erkki Forster, is barely out of UC-Berkeley, is an LGBTQ+ 'journalist,' and is obsessed with writing Trump hit pieces on any topic, including the death of Hulk Hogan.

"Alleged."



You really can't hate the media enough. https://t.co/Vot2xsZzP6 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) July 28, 2025

We cannot verify this, but we are almost certain that Forster's 'research' for his article consisted of consulting Wikipedia, which repeatedly uses the word 'alleged' to refer to Routh's attempt on Trump's life.

Also, the Titanic allegedly sank. https://t.co/fvI6pGnTx0 — August West (@WharfRat1969) July 28, 2025

LOL.

The iceberg's motive and true intent still cannot be determined.

Allegedly this is questionable use of the word alleged. — GoodOldMattyP (@MattyUSMC7380) July 28, 2025

"alleged" how is it even possible to be this stupid? — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) July 28, 2025

We do not doubt that Forster is dumber than a box of rocks, given his 'journalism' pedigree and alma mater, but this is not stupidity that made him write this.

This is a deliberate -- and laughably pathetic -- attempt to rewrite history.

It could have just been a prank, you are right. How could we know why a man was aiming a rifle at Trump, ya know? Just to say hi maybe. — ragekage (@KG76554) July 28, 2025

Hey, lots of people hide in the bushes for hours, armed to the teeth, and with a supply bag just for the chance to snap a picture of Trump or wave hello to him.

You all are sick. — BarbieD (@VaxxVirgin) July 28, 2025

It is remarkable that no matter how low they set the bar for themselves, they'll always find a way to slither under it.

I'm trying, I'M TRYING!

But every time you think they've hit rock bottom, they dig a tunnel. — John Hasley (@PonsSublicius) July 28, 2025

At this point, they should be breaking through the Earth's crust and into the mantle any day now.

Are you going out of business too? 🤞 — Dog Minion (@Levidog) July 28, 2025

Probably, but not quickly enough.

That GIF is all of us.

Now, there's a good idea.

The funniest part about the story is that Forster notes at the very beginning of his article that there was a bomb threat against the President at his golf course while he was in Scotland.

In other words, 'Golf Force One' sounds like it's a pretty necessary vehicle, given how unhinged the left is these days.

Also, it looks pretty darn cool if you ask us.

I dont golf, but I want one of those. https://t.co/BfmaT2jtt9 — Drew Birling (@actdrewary) July 28, 2025

Right?

We do, too.

And if it makes 'alleged' journalists like Erkki Forster and 'alleged' media outlets like The Daily Beast cry, all the better.

