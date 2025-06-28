He's Just That Dumb, Folks: Victor Shi Laments 'Only In America' Would SCOTUS Limit Its Own Power

WATCH: MSNBC Panel Worries Ending Birthright Citizenship Will Complicate Things (Spoiler A...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 11:10 AM on June 28, 2025
Twitchy/UHF Meme

Yesterday was an unprecedented day in American jurisprudence. It's not that the Supreme Court limited nationwide injunctions from lower court judges, nor the fact that SCOTUS ruled that parents gets to have a say in whether their kids are forced to look at porn in schools. It wasn't even the high court's ruling that if you want to look at adult content online, you need to prove that you are old enough for it. 

These were all outstanding decisions and victories for the Constitution and conservatives, but no. What made June 27 stand out was that Justice Amy Coney Barrett -- with the agreement of five other justices -- declared, in no uncertain terms, 'We are no longer obligated to listen to stupid people.' 

Barrett was referring to fellow Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who seems to have the same comprehension of the law as the average small soap dish. Barrett absolutely RIPPED her and wrote in her opinion that the Court was not even going to give Jackson's dissenting opinion the time of day

Beware, dummies on the left. SCOTUS has now established the legal precedent that when you are being stupid, we are simply going to laugh at you. 

This brings us to Victor Shi, one of the left's favorite 'Gen Z influencers,' along with Harry Sisson, Chris Mowrey, and Maxwell Frost. Yesterday, Shi was, of course, OUTRAGED at SCOTUS decisions, and chose to express his displeasure in perhaps the stupidest, most Constitutionally ignorant way possible. 

This is actually a great sentiment. Yes, it's true. Limiting the power of a branch of government is something that can only happen in America. Most of us understand that as a wonderful concept and an outstanding feature of our Constitution. 

For Shi, however, it is a nightmare. And these are the people who call the rest of us 'fascists.'

It gets better. Shi went on to justify his pearl clutching by citing the same justice that the rest of the court had just openly mocked. 

Yeah, that's not what SCOTUS did at all. Which is why Barrett felt the obligation to point and laugh at Jackson in her majority opinion. 

Shi went on to cite more from Jackson's word salad dissent with additional replies, but we don't need to repeat those here. He had already inadvertently made his point that he, like Jackson, is irretrievably stupid. 

If you ever needed proof that the left hates America, our Constitution, and everything that makes this the best country on Earth, look no further than Shi and his desire for an unchecked judiciary (as long as it rules the way he likes, that is). 

Shi also failed to understand that the limiting factor is not the current composition of the Supreme Court, but our founding document itself. 

We're fairly certain that Shi has never read it. Even if he has, it is simply impossible to believe he understood a word of it. 

He has that in common with Jackson as well. 

Preferably, one not written by Howard Zinn. 

Yes, Victor is an idiot. And Justice Barrett has now declared that when we see idiots, we describe them as such. 

And it's not just the judiciary branch. President Trump campaigned on and, with DOGE, has been trying to reduce the scope of power of the executive branch as well. 

For that, he is a 'fascist Nazi,' according to people like Shi. 

The 'derping' is strong with the left these days. 

LOL. 

You just KNOW that Clarence Thomas read Barrett's opinion yesterday, particularly the part where she blasted Jackson, and his eyes started to glow red with delight. 

Is he, though? Is he, really? 

In a sense, we are grateful to people like Victor Shi because he is too dumb to realize that he is telling the world what kind of government he and the rest of the left would prefer. 

One with, as Emperor Palpatine once said, 'UNLIMITED POWER!'


Sadly for Shi and the left, the Founders anticipated people like him. People exactly like the ones whose yoke they had just thrown off. They wrote the Constitution as they did to prevent it from happening in America. 

The only thing the Founding Fathers may have missed was not putting a clause in the Constitution declaring that we must point and laugh at stupid people. 

But thankfully, Amy Coney Barrett has now rectified that oversight. 

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

