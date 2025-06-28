A Fool and His Money: Karmelo Anthony Supporter Is MAD the Funds Raised...
DRAMA Chameleon: Riding High Off Blocking Rowling, Boy George Vows to Block the...
They Haven't Proven Us Wrong! Ben Dreyfuss Says It's 'Unhealthy' to Think Some...
Down to the Wire on the One Big Beautiful Bill - This Week...
WATCH: MSNBC Panel Worries Ending Birthright Citizenship Will Complicate Things (Spoiler A...
He's a Dude, Dude: 'Conservative' David French Welcomes 'Jessica' Riedl to The Dispatch
Nothing Makes Sense! Mayor Adams Makes Sure NYC Taxpayers Foot the Bill for...
He's Just That Dumb, Folks: Victor Shi Laments 'Only In America' Would SCOTUS...
Dem Zohran Mamdani Vows to Defend Illegal Aliens Against Tom Homan and ICE...
Milwaukee Career Criminal Given Slap on the Wrist by Judge Hannah Dugan Just...
Dear Abby: Trump Calls Out CNN NewsNight Host Online in Real-Time for Pushing...
WAIT FOR IT?! Childish Dissent From Justice Jackson Shows Us WHY Coney Barrett...
Zohran Mamdani’s Surprise NYC Mayoral Nom Has AOC Telling Establishment Dems to Pay...
The Mask Slips! LGBTQ Activist Says Kids 'Belong' to 'Queer' Community and Not...

Harry Sisson Goes Full 'Baghdad Bob' With a Laundry List of Laughably False Claims About Trump

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 3:00 PM on June 28, 2025
Twitter

It must suck to be Harry Sisson. He tried convincing social media that he was an 'independent voice,' only to be exposed as a paid DNC flack. He claimed to be the tip of the spear of a revolution among Gen Z, only to see young people vote for Donald Trump in record numbers in 2024. 

Advertisement

Heck, he even tried manipulating young women into sending him nude pictures on Snapchat, and still, no one even believes he is heterosexual. 

It might not help that cause that he also posts cringeworthy 'strutting' videos with Don Lemon

It probably has to get to the guy, after a while, leading to him deciding to just fling poop randomly at the walls in the desperate hope that something will stick. 

Welp. Here he is, flinging that poop: 

LOL. No trade deals? No cheap gas? Wars still raging? 

Someone really should tell Sisson that if he is going to lie, maybe pick some disinformation that isn't easily debunked with a 30-second Google search. 

Fortunately, users on X were happy to help him out. 

Recommended

A Fool and His Money: Karmelo Anthony Supporter Is MAD the Funds Raised for His Legal Defense Are GONE
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Wages have risen since January  
Markets broke records this week
You're a 🤡

All verified information. Especially that last one. 

We'll let CNN's Scott Jennings educate Sisson some more (hopefully while giving him the 'Scott Jennings face'): 

We would also tell Sisson that Trump's latest job approval is north of 50 percent, but we don't want to make him cry ... too hard. 

Advertisement

Sisson should get a job as Ayatollah Khamenei's spokesman so he can talk about how Iran defeated the Great and Little Satans, the United States and Israel. 

What is it with the Gen Z 'influencers' on the left? It's like they have a humiliation fetish or something. Just yesterday, we saw Victor Shi admit in public that he doesn't understand the U.S. Constitution even a little bit

Now, that's just not fair. While this writer appreciates any references to Tolkien, Saruman was a far more skilled and accomplished liar than Sisson could ever be. 

He's more like Wormtongue, groveling at Saruman's feet. 

The sad part is that he doesn't even get paid that much to push the DNC's lies. Only a little bit more than JoJo from Jerz gets paid. 

That's kind of pathetic. 

Advertisement

That machine would break after just one day of listening to Sisson. 

HA! 

The answer to that question is very simple. 

Harry Sisson does not think. He's not really capable of it. He just posts what the DNC tells him to post. 

He's basically an overpriced bot. 

But we hope the DNC keeps paying him to post nonsense. He will drive young men further away from the Democrat Party than they've already gone. 

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC DONALD TRUMP HARRY SISSON INFLATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Fool and His Money: Karmelo Anthony Supporter Is MAD the Funds Raised for His Legal Defense Are GONE
Amy Curtis
They Haven't Proven Us Wrong! Ben Dreyfuss Says It's 'Unhealthy' to Think Some SCOTUS Justices Are Stupid
Amy Curtis
DRAMA Chameleon: Riding High Off Blocking Rowling, Boy George Vows to Block the Rest of Us, Too
Amy Curtis
He's Just That Dumb, Folks: Victor Shi Laments 'Only In America' Would SCOTUS Limit Its Own Power
Grateful Calvin
Milwaukee Career Criminal Given Slap on the Wrist by Judge Hannah Dugan Just Shot Two Police Officers
Amy Curtis
WAIT FOR IT?! Childish Dissent From Justice Jackson Shows Us WHY Coney Barrett Nuked Her From Orbit
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

A Fool and His Money: Karmelo Anthony Supporter Is MAD the Funds Raised for His Legal Defense Are GONE Amy Curtis
Advertisement