Harry Sisson Goes Full 'Baghdad Bob' With a Laundry List of Laughably False Claims About Trump

It must suck to be Harry Sisson. He tried convincing social media that he was an 'independent voice,' only to be exposed as a paid DNC flack. He claimed to be the tip of the spear of a revolution among Gen Z, only to see young people vote for Donald Trump in record numbers in 2024.

Advertisement

Heck, he even tried manipulating young women into sending him nude pictures on Snapchat, and still, no one even believes he is heterosexual.

It might not help that cause that he also posts cringeworthy 'strutting' videos with Don Lemon.

It probably has to get to the guy, after a while, leading to him deciding to just fling poop randomly at the walls in the desperate hope that something will stick.

Welp. Here he is, flinging that poop:

Trump’s 2nd term:



No trade deals

No cheap gas

Inflation increasing

Wars still raging globally

No cheap eggs

No golden age

Constitutional crisis

No tax cuts for middle class

No major wage increases

No thriving stock market

Broken promises

Daily lies

Billionaire fights

And more… — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) June 28, 2025

LOL. No trade deals? No cheap gas? Wars still raging?

Someone really should tell Sisson that if he is going to lie, maybe pick some disinformation that isn't easily debunked with a 30-second Google search.

Fortunately, users on X were happy to help him out.

Over a dozen new trade deals

Gas is 30 cents cheaper than 1 year ago

Inflation is down massively more than 1 year ago

Only wars going on are the ones started under Biden

Eggs are literally half or less than January

Golden age is here

Everyone is going to get a tax cut

Wages have… — I am John Galt (@MAGAShrugged) June 28, 2025

Wages have risen since January

Markets broke records this week

You're a 🤡

All verified information. Especially that last one.

Gas is $2.67. Eggs are $2.72. You lost? pic.twitter.com/6d0iPehE0c — Adam Francisco (@adamfrancisco_) June 28, 2025

Trump's 2nd term inflation: 1.6% annualized, vs. Biden’s 8.6% (first 18 months). Also below 2009-2020 avg.



Translation = Trump is kiIIing it pic.twitter.com/CPgDgR6CcM — Dr sherri (@Reform_West) June 28, 2025

All this is bull***t Harry…



The biggest one is no thriving stock market.



The NASDAQ and the S&P 500 just hit all time highs today. — Florida MAGA Godzilla 2.0 (@OnlyinFlorida2) June 28, 2025

We'll let CNN's Scott Jennings educate Sisson some more (hopefully while giving him the 'Scott Jennings face'):

This was the BEST week of the Trump presidency (maybe any presidency!) 👇



✅SCOTUS win on activist judges

✅Stock market at record-high

✅Israel-Iran ceasefire

✅Unprecedented Rowanda-Congo peace deal

✅gas prices at 4-year-low



Not tired of winning. pic.twitter.com/dUcr4ttozZ — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) June 28, 2025

We would also tell Sisson that Trump's latest job approval is north of 50 percent, but we don't want to make him cry ... too hard.

Advertisement

Harry went full Baghdad Bob



Never go full Baghdad Bob https://t.co/HH8c2MBDWF — AmErican (@Flipper628) June 28, 2025

Sisson should get a job as Ayatollah Khamenei's spokesman so he can talk about how Iran defeated the Great and Little Satans, the United States and Israel.

What is it with the Gen Z 'influencers' on the left? It's like they have a humiliation fetish or something. Just yesterday, we saw Victor Shi admit in public that he doesn't understand the U.S. Constitution even a little bit.

Language of Orthanc https://t.co/KFLJW4ilyD — Robin Thompson (@robnartist) June 28, 2025

Now, that's just not fair. While this writer appreciates any references to Tolkien, Saruman was a far more skilled and accomplished liar than Sisson could ever be.

He's more like Wormtongue, groveling at Saruman's feet.

How much $ do you get for each tweet, little toad? https://t.co/sNwx7oM4Vh — Michele Black (@black71003) June 28, 2025

The sad part is that he doesn't even get paid that much to push the DNC's lies. Only a little bit more than JoJo from Jerz gets paid.

That's kind of pathetic.

Advertisement

That machine would break after just one day of listening to Sisson.

HA!

Harry why lie about things so easily fact checked? — Sandy Hardy (@har26606511) June 28, 2025

The answer to that question is very simple.

Harry Sisson does not think. He's not really capable of it. He just posts what the DNC tells him to post.

He's basically an overpriced bot.

But we hope the DNC keeps paying him to post nonsense. He will drive young men further away from the Democrat Party than they've already gone.