Book Bans Are SO HOT Again: San Fran Bookstore Pulls Harry Potter Because JK Rowling Is 'Anti-Trans'

Remember when Democrats thought book bans were a bad thing? That was fun.

Never mind the fact that no Republicans were actually 'banning' any books anywhere. Many school boards simply decided that, among the millions of books they could approve, pornographic books designed not to educate, but indoctrinate young children into the gender cult, were not appropriate to have in school libraries.

But the left went apoplectic about it anyway, shouting 'Nazis!' and 'Fascism!' at everyone. It says everything about what their priorities are. None of it good.

Well, it turns out that the left's opinions about book bans are exactly how Mark Twain once described the weather in New England: If you don't like it, just wait a few minutes.

This week, a San Francisco bookstore decided that it was going to ban all Harry Potter books because the author of those books, J.K. Rowling, holds 'anti-trans views.'

San Francisco Bookstore Pulls 'Harry Potter' Books Over J.K. Rowling's Anti-Trans Views https://t.co/JG325fbkJZ — Deadline (@DEADLINE) June 26, 2025

Deadline provided additional details:

After years of controversy over Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling‘s stance against transgender rights, the owners of one San Francisco bookstore have had enough.



The Booksmith, a popular independent retailer in Haight Ashbury, announced recently on its website that the author is 'using her private wealth from the Harry Potter series to develop the ‘JK Rowling Women’s Fund,’ an organization dedicated to removing transgender rights ‘in the workplace, in public life, and in protected female spaces.'' As a result, The Booksmith’s owners announced they would remove Rowling’s books.



'As a group of queer booksellers, we also had our adolescents [sic.] shaped by wizards and elves. Look at us, it’s obvious. If you or someone you love wants to dive into the world of Harry Potter, we suggest doing so by buying used copies of these books,' they said in a statement.

Let's clear up a few obvious things. No person who identifies as transgender has fewer rights than any other person.

Secondly, Rowling is not 'anti' anything. She is PRO-woman. And PRO-sanity.

A 'trans woman' does not have the right to go into girls' bathrooms or beat up on girls in sports. But the gender cultists are so fragile, anyone who stands up to their crybullying is automatically a 'transphobe' and probably committing a 'genocide.'

They can't engage in honest debate, so they just try to ban Rowling. Yeah, good luck with all that.

Users on X couldn't help but notice the irony.

You know who else banned books they didn’t like? — Chris (@chriswithans) June 26, 2025

HAHAHA.

Make them eat their hypocrisy.

That awful woman has been supporting women AGAIN!



When will she learn to support men with fetishes??? https://t.co/e3mKhsfekz — 🦕💚🤍💜CountessOfTheNorth💚🤍💜🦕 (@CountessOfNice) June 26, 2025

That mean old British lady is mean. 'Trans women' prisoners have every right to impregnate women in jails. Or sexually assault women in women's shelters.

Yes, because brick and morter bookstores are doing so well these days. https://t.co/SYHFKS9Um4 — btpc (@_BTPC_) June 26, 2025

It's a shrewd business decision. Ban the books that have sold more than 600 million copies to make room for the three people who are lining up to buy 'Gender Queer.'

I read banned books https://t.co/htktp1IE3a — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 26, 2025

If the trans cult keeps trying to ban her books, that number sold is likely to top one billion fairly soon.

J.K. Rowling finding out some random bookstore won’t sell her books https://t.co/pkfwAFYLoR pic.twitter.com/RYOQ6T8Odj — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) June 27, 2025

She must be crushed.

Honestly, we're a little surprised that Rowling hasn't commented on X about this 'ban.'

Maybe she was too busy laughing at Boy George for blocking her. Or trying to tell Americans how to pronounce 'herbs.'

They're so liberal, free and high -minded... — Edward Sullivan (@edsull) June 26, 2025

The lie has always been that the TQ+ lunatics just wanted 'acceptance.' That's never what they wanted.

They wanted dominance, with a healthy scoop of forced compliance and obeisance.

Too bad.

The left loves censorship and banning books. — Mr. Faversham 💥 (@MrFaversham) June 26, 2025

In fairness, what the San Francisco bookstore is doing isn't a ban anymore than schools not stocking porn is a ban. It's their store, they can make whatever decisions they want, no matter how stupid.

However, they want to ban her; that much is clear.

It will be interesting to see how many trans activists come and buy books in their store.



Im guessing it will be fewer than those who buy the Harry Potter books.



Imagine gambling your livelihood over what someone you've never met says on social media — lisa keeble 😊 (@lisakeb007) June 26, 2025

It's going to be really funny when The Booksmith goes out of business, probably within the next year.

Not sure what book store sales are like in the USA but here in the UK books stores have had a massive reduction in sales due to online sellers and e-books.

So perhaps a futile PR stunt at play? — Douglas Mcfarlane (@DougMcfarlane59) June 26, 2025

That's a possibility, that this is all a stunt.

It won't work.

But it's the hypocrisy that is the most delicious part of the story.

So this store that is banning Harry Potter books, @Booksmith, has a “Books Not Bans” program where they fundraise to send “banned books” to people.



Again, a total lack of self awareness is the defining feature of modern leftists. https://t.co/5l26fsoqFR pic.twitter.com/vGF51ZcGOs — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 26, 2025

Huh. That's weird.

Meanwhile, Rowling will never change in her stance to protect REAL women, and The Bookstore's virtue-signaling stunt will affect her less than a gnat.

Here for the ratio, losers. pic.twitter.com/FSp1cOZxuK — Ron Tucker (@FearIsALiar60) June 27, 2025

just. like. the. nazis. don't look away. READ BANNED BOOKS. https://t.co/W39NQOFVwQ — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 26, 2025

At least one person who Twitchy readers might be familiar with is already starting a Harry Potter Book Club to celebrate Rowling's wonderful novels.

Moronic, mouth-breathing, book-banning Lefties banning Harry Potter have inspired me to re-read the entire series this summer. :)



It's been a while since I visited my old friends at Hogwarts.



Anyone interested in joining a 'Re-Reading Harry Potter Books Book Club' with me? — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 27, 2025

Check out the community I created: https://t.co/8sDC6D8UcC



Let's read the books the Left has banned. ;) pic.twitter.com/s9ZtekydP9 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 27, 2025

PolitiBunny's community already has more members than The Booksmith likely has customers over an entire week. Maybe over an entire month.

But at least the 'queer' bookseller in San Francisco can be proud of its virtue signaling as it files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.