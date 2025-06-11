COMEDY! Jimmy Kimmel Brings the (Unintentional) Laughs Claiming There Are No Riots in LA

Take a Bow, Dems! More Info on the Rioter Who Threw a Fiery...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 11:30 AM on June 11, 2025
Meme

For everyone concerned about what is happening in Los Angeles this week, have no fear. The cavalry is coming to the rescue. No, no. Not the National Guard. Not the Marines from Camp Pendleton. The REAL cavalry. 

Late-night 'comedians.'

Last night, Jimmy Kimmel, fresh off his hug-fest with Senator Corey Booker, came out to greet his audience in his Baghdad Bob costume and assured all 10 people watching his show that there is no crisis in LA. 

No riots, no burning cars, no assaults on ICE agents, nothing.

ALL IS WELL! 

Watch: 

Isn't he hilarious? We're floored by all of the 'comedy' happening in that agitprop screed. 

Yes, Jimmy. We are laughing. But we're laughing AT you, not WITH you. 

Yes, that's all these shows are anymore. 

But it makes sense that Kimmel might actually believe there's no violence going on. After all, HE didn't see any. 

See? No problems whatsoever. Please, America, go about your business.

In 2023, Kimmel built an $8 million mansion in Hermosa Beach with oceanfront views and, yes, tall iron fences. Even though he and other leftists have often assured us that 'walls don't work.' 

So, it's probably a safe bet that no one has lit his limo on fire or launched mortars at his home. 

We know that Disney already ruined Star Wars, but Kimmel attempting to pull off the Jedi mind trick is going a bit too far, even for them.

Whatever drugs Kimmel was on -- not just to say this, but to expect anyone to believe him -- were probably a lot stronger than marijuana. Unless his joint was dipped in acid.

That's a plausible theory as well. His mental illness has been diagnosed as liberalism, with an additional dash of terminal TDS. 

We also love how he tried to blame the LA wildfires on Trump, while Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass watched the city burn as they played their violins. 

Not to mention the fact that Joe Biden was still President (allegedly) when the fires started. 

They learned nothing. Absolutely nothing.

Yes, Waymo pulled its entire fleet of cars out of Los Angeles because of how 'peaceful' the situation is. 

Even Bob was never this shameless. 

We thought he might start leaking, too, but we suppose that he saves his crocodile tears for when Democrats get trounced in national elections

Like everyone else in the dead legacy media, Kimmel wishes that the Internet didn't exist. 

And he especially hates that Elon Musk's X exists.

It was so much easier to gaslight the American public when Jack Dorsey's Twitter would suspend any conservatives who brought facts -- not to mention pictures and videos -- that destroyed the false narratives. 

Maybe Jimmy Kimmel should focus less on current events and more on his classic comedy routines. 

You know, like wearing blackface. 

