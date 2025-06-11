COMEDY! Jimmy Kimmel Brings the (Unintentional) Laughs Claiming There Are No Riots in LA

For everyone concerned about what is happening in Los Angeles this week, have no fear. The cavalry is coming to the rescue. No, no. Not the National Guard. Not the Marines from Camp Pendleton. The REAL cavalry.

Advertisement

Late-night 'comedians.'

Last night, Jimmy Kimmel, fresh off his hug-fest with Senator Corey Booker, came out to greet his audience in his Baghdad Bob costume and assured all 10 people watching his show that there is no crisis in LA.

No riots, no burning cars, no assaults on ICE agents, nothing.

ALL IS WELL!

Watch:

Late Night Propaganda: Kimmel says LA 'protests' are mostly peaceful: “There's no riot outside." pic.twitter.com/Z9iTSmXLhv — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 11, 2025

Isn't he hilarious? We're floored by all of the 'comedy' happening in that agitprop screed.

lol, and just like that; he is funny again. https://t.co/JX64J20O6E — MisterMisinformation (@MisterMissinfo) June 11, 2025

Yes, Jimmy. We are laughing. But we're laughing AT you, not WITH you.

The late night tv shows are 100% democrat propaganda. They are predictable and shameless. It's a perfect and sad indicator of MSM media bias. — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 11, 2025

“Late night group therapy for libs” — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 11, 2025

Yes, that's all these shows are anymore.

But it makes sense that Kimmel might actually believe there's no violence going on. After all, HE didn't see any.

Of course!



Jimmy took a limo service from Beverly Hills to the ABC lot, did his show in the afternoon, and went home back to a gated community. https://t.co/ysgBzA94hu — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) June 11, 2025

See? No problems whatsoever. Please, America, go about your business.

He means there is no riot over on the Westside of LA in his elite gated bubble. https://t.co/GnQehQWiuf — Fredman (@Fred_Butler) June 11, 2025

In 2023, Kimmel built an $8 million mansion in Hermosa Beach with oceanfront views and, yes, tall iron fences. Even though he and other leftists have often assured us that 'walls don't work.'

So, it's probably a safe bet that no one has lit his limo on fire or launched mortars at his home.

Eldest and I were laughing about this last night. Leftists right now: https://t.co/vdDRPmGoDf pic.twitter.com/ylwrs7kI4F — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) June 11, 2025

We know that Disney already ruined Star Wars, but Kimmel attempting to pull off the Jedi mind trick is going a bit too far, even for them.

Smoking the weed does that you ya. https://t.co/r9URZ7La2q — Hazafi (@KayStew81714177) June 11, 2025

Whatever drugs Kimmel was on -- not just to say this, but to expect anyone to believe him -- were probably a lot stronger than marijuana. Unless his joint was dipped in acid.

I think he is mentally ill! — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) June 11, 2025

That's a plausible theory as well. His mental illness has been diagnosed as liberalism, with an additional dash of terminal TDS.

Kimmel has no shame. Rioters tried to k*ll police officers. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 11, 2025

We also love how he tried to blame the LA wildfires on Trump, while Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass watched the city burn as they played their violins.

Not to mention the fact that Joe Biden was still President (allegedly) when the fires started.

They learned nothing. Absolutely nothing.

Advertisement

Waymo would disagree wholeheartedly https://t.co/v1f2kvXtRl — Matt Wilson (@JamesWillson86) June 11, 2025

Yes, Waymo pulled its entire fleet of cars out of Los Angeles because of how 'peaceful' the situation is.

Baghdad Bob would be proud. https://t.co/eF8IwwfO7m — E Pluribus Unum 🇺🇸 (@Use_facts) June 11, 2025

Even Bob was never this shameless.

I’m surprised Kimmel didn’t cry again. 🤡 — Carlos America (@CarlosBtnoCigar) June 11, 2025

We thought he might start leaking, too, but we suppose that he saves his crocodile tears for when Democrats get trounced in national elections.

Like everyone else in the dead legacy media, Kimmel wishes that the Internet didn't exist.

And he especially hates that Elon Musk's X exists.

It was so much easier to gaslight the American public when Jack Dorsey's Twitter would suspend any conservatives who brought facts -- not to mention pictures and videos -- that destroyed the false narratives.

Maybe Jimmy Kimmel should focus less on current events and more on his classic comedy routines.

You know, like wearing blackface.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.





Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.