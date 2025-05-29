Late Night Safe Space: Cory Booker Has Democrat TDS Group Therapy Session with ‘Artist’ Jimmy Kimmel

Illegal Alien Teen Given Wrist-Slap for Killing Colorado Woman Arrested with Family by...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:45 PM on May 29, 2025
Senate Television via AP

Democrat Cory Booker went on fellow Democrat Jimmy Kimmel’s show to exaggerate the importance of fellow Democrat Bruce Springsteen during President Donald Trump’s new term. He thanked ‘artist’ Kimmel for essentially hosting a resistance therapy session for sad Democrats who have a hard time accepting reality.

Here’s more. (READ)

Senator Spartacus fawns over Jimmy Kimmel for running late-night Resistance group therapy sessions:

“There's a reason why authoritarian leaders attack artists, because they're so powerful."

"And we are in one of these moral moments again. And a lot of people tune in now not just to laugh, but actually to have someone who can help them address what's going on, feel like a part of a larger family."

LOL

Here’s Booker fawning over Kimmel. (WATCH)

He is, if one considers blackface an art form. More on that in a bit.

Booker wasn’t on Kimmel to just extol poets and artists. No, he’s getting his face out there because he’s trying to sucker people into buying a book based on his recent 25-hour Senate rant.

Well there you have it.  Everything these people do is to make a buck.

Waste everyone's time and stand for 24 hours talking about nothing. Maybe Corey should've been a writer on Seinfeld.

Then of course we have Comey playing with his sea shells only sell his new book 5 days later.

These people are just engaging in political theater but nearly half the country can't see through it.

— Have_It_Make_Sense (@Pop_Collapse) May 29, 2025

We wish that were true, but he needs to stay in office to grift.

Many commenters found it hypocritical that Kimmel, of all people, was talking about ‘morality’ given his history of wearing blackface.

Advertisement

Kimmel’s blackface is (D)ifferent somehow. He joins the long list of ‘artists’ who Democrats use to spread their lies and false narratives… oh, and peddle their cash-grab books, too. Maybe grifting is an art.

