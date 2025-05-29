Late Night Safe Space: Cory Booker Has Democrat TDS Group Therapy Session with ‘Artist’ Jimmy Kimmel

Democrat Cory Booker went on fellow Democrat Jimmy Kimmel’s show to exaggerate the importance of fellow Democrat Bruce Springsteen during President Donald Trump’s new term. He thanked ‘artist’ Kimmel for essentially hosting a resistance therapy session for sad Democrats who have a hard time accepting reality.

Here’s more. (READ)

Senator Spartacus fawns over Jimmy Kimmel for running late-night Resistance group therapy sessions: “There's a reason why authoritarian leaders attack artists, because they're so powerful." "And we are in one of these moral moments again. And a lot of people tune in now not just to laugh, but actually to have someone who can help them address what's going on, feel like a part of a larger family." LOL

Here’s Booker fawning over Kimmel. (WATCH)

Jimmy Kimmel is an … artist? 🤣 — Constance Crane (@TrackingFires) May 29, 2025

Right?! Calling Jimmy Kimmel an artist is a stretch that would make even the most generous art critic raise an eyebrow. 😂 — Marry Andrew⚘️ (@Marryandrew35) May 29, 2025

He is, if one considers blackface an art form. More on that in a bit.

Booker wasn’t on Kimmel to just extol poets and artists. No, he’s getting his face out there because he’s trying to sucker people into buying a book based on his recent 25-hour Senate rant.

In case anyone is wondering what Spartacus is up to pic.twitter.com/TelJ8x8mTP — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 29, 2025

Well there you have it. Everything these people do is to make a buck. Waste everyone's time and stand for 24 hours talking about nothing. Maybe Corey should've been a writer on Seinfeld. Then of course we have Comey playing with his sea shells only sell his new book 5 days later. These people are just engaging in political theater but nearly half the country can't see through it. — Have_It_Make_Sense (@Pop_Collapse) May 29, 2025

Booker has to try to capitalize on his 15 minutes — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 29, 2025

Grifters gonna grift. — justathreeringcircus (@ezroll234) May 29, 2025

My hope is the book deal is signaling the end of Bookers career. — JP (@J_P1776) May 29, 2025

We wish that were true, but he needs to stay in office to grift.

Many commenters found it hypocritical that Kimmel, of all people, was talking about ‘morality’ given his history of wearing blackface.

Talking about morality with Jimmy Kimmel. That’s funny. — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 29, 2025

I see only one of them is wearing blackface in this particular interview. — Jactan1776 (@Jactan1776) May 29, 2025

Really? Folks are JUST finding out about Jimmy Kimmel doing blackface?! He used to do it on The Man Show ALL THE TIME. People are talking about his Karl Malone blackface, but NO ONE is talking about his Oprah?! pic.twitter.com/iNZrzvvymy — CHUCK✊🏾 (@thisischacon) June 20, 2020

Yes, Leftist Regimes have often used media mouthpieces like Kimmel to spread their propaganda.



Until of course, said “artists” disagree with the leftist agenda, and then “they must be silenced!” — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) May 29, 2025

Kimmel’s blackface is (D)ifferent somehow. He joins the long list of ‘artists’ who Democrats use to spread their lies and false narratives… oh, and peddle their cash-grab books, too. Maybe grifting is an art.