IF ONLY! Jim Acosta and Jasmine Crockett Think Donald Trump Is Going to Arrest Her

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on May 30, 2025
Meme

Hey, Twitchy readers. Did you know that Jim Acosta has a podcast? 

If you answered, 'No,' congratulations. Neither did anyone else in the world not named 'Jim Acosta.' 

But we regret to inform you that, indeed, he does have a show. And whoo, boy, is it filled with simply diamond-level content!.

For instance, here is Acosta recently going off for several minutes about ... hamsters on Substack? Honestly, we have no idea what he's talking about, but the hamsters spinning the treadmill inside his skull sure seem to have kicked the bucket a long time ago. 

Just give it 30 seconds or so, and then you can stop. We can't know for sure if his brainworms might be contagious. 

LOL. Imagine Acosta thinking that he has 'regulars.' 

Stephen Miller (no, the other one) noticed something truly eerie about this clip, though, and now we can't stop seeing it.

Good Lord, he's right! Granted, Acosta is not screaming and frothing at the mouth (yet), but the resemblance is uncanny. 

It's only a matter of time before he, Olbermann, and Mark Cuban all morph into Rachel Maddow clones. 

Anyway, Acosta also has guests on his show, apparently. They are exactly who you think they are, and the conversations go exactly how you think they would go. 

Recommended

CUH-RAY-ZEE! Biden Goes OFF on Reporter Asking Questions, Threatens Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson (Watch)
Sam J.
Here is Acosta talking to Jasmine 'Jazzy from the Block' Crockett yesterday, wherein both of them have bizarre fever dreams about President Trump arresting the stupidest member of Congress. 

Just a reminder that this is a man who was once the 'star talent' on CNN. 

As for Crockett, her delusions of grandeur are epic

Exactly. 

Now, we would have no problem with locking Crockett up for all of the violence in America she has directly incited, but we're not the President. 

And Trump knows how much letting her continually speak (or try to, anyway) is a huge benefit to him. 

Oh, but she believes this IS her job. 

And we would never want to interrupt our opponents like Crockett when she continually steps on rakes

It is going just swimmingly. 

LOL. 'Babbling Freaks.' 

Didn't they open for Dinosaur Jr. back in the '90s? 

Acosta and Crockett haven't personally arrested anyone, but we know they would if they could. 

And we know for darn sure they both celebrated when the Biden administration and its corrupt lackeys in New York and Georgia tried to have Trump locked up for the rest of his life. 

Acosta OR Crockett thinking at all is a more fantastical premise than anything J.K. Rowling ever dreamed up. 

She's not ... well, she's not a smart woman. 

She's even bragged that she only got some of her first jobs because of the color of her skin. 

HA. 

We didn't notice that at first. That's hilarious. 

Aww, but they are SO much fun to drag. Over and over again. 

However, that X user is correct. We really should not care about either of them. We just wanted to take a moment to peek into the cavalcade of delusion and self-importance that is The Jim Acosta Show. 

We shall now rejoin the rest of the world in forgetting that it and he even exist. 

