IF ONLY! Jim Acosta and Jasmine Crockett Think Donald Trump Is Going to Arrest Her

Hey, Twitchy readers. Did you know that Jim Acosta has a podcast?

If you answered, 'No,' congratulations. Neither did anyone else in the world not named 'Jim Acosta.'

But we regret to inform you that, indeed, he does have a show. And whoo, boy, is it filled with simply diamond-level content!.

For instance, here is Acosta recently going off for several minutes about ... hamsters on Substack? Honestly, we have no idea what he's talking about, but the hamsters spinning the treadmill inside his skull sure seem to have kicked the bucket a long time ago.

Just give it 30 seconds or so, and then you can stop. We can't know for sure if his brainworms might be contagious.

5.29.25 700 pm ET @acosta unleashed

Well worth the watch



Subscribe to Jim at https://t.co/FyNk9ePq4h for live show notifications and access to past broadcasts pic.twitter.com/fPtztJlkBF — Jeff Storobinsky (@JeffStorobinsky) May 29, 2025

LOL. Imagine Acosta thinking that he has 'regulars.'

Stephen Miller (no, the other one) noticed something truly eerie about this clip, though, and now we can't stop seeing it.

Acosta morphing into Keith Olbermann. before our very eyes. https://t.co/n5WJxs89SE — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 29, 2025

Good Lord, he's right! Granted, Acosta is not screaming and frothing at the mouth (yet), but the resemblance is uncanny.

It's only a matter of time before he, Olbermann, and Mark Cuban all morph into Rachel Maddow clones.

Anyway, Acosta also has guests on his show, apparently. They are exactly who you think they are, and the conversations go exactly how you think they would go.

Here is Acosta talking to Jasmine 'Jazzy from the Block' Crockett yesterday, wherein both of them have bizarre fever dreams about President Trump arresting the stupidest member of Congress.

🚨Jim Acosta is convinced that President Trump will order the arrest of Jasmine Crockett.



Yes, really.



“They would like to arrest you!”



“That’s just me thinkin’ that!”



Crockett says he’s “absolutely right.” pic.twitter.com/hlZFwTAmaa — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 29, 2025

Just a reminder that this is a man who was once the 'star talent' on CNN.

Jim Acosta now proves regularly why nobody should have ever taken him seriously as a "journalist" in the first place -- not that most people ever did. https://t.co/XKWuuP5Qvr — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) May 30, 2025

As for Crockett, her delusions of grandeur are epic.

Why would Trump have her arrested? Every time she opens her mouth his ratings go up and the democrats go down. She is a gift to the GOP. https://t.co/1Mf3gohT63 — America Says (@Americasays47) May 30, 2025

Exactly.

Now, we would have no problem with locking Crockett up for all of the violence in America she has directly incited, but we're not the President.

And Trump knows how much letting her continually speak (or try to, anyway) is a huge benefit to him.

😂🤡🤣These democrats are DELUSIONAL.

Jazzy Jasmine, can you actually introduce some legislation instead of spending your time on podcasts and #PropangandNews stations like cnn and msnbc? Do your job gurl!!! @RepJasmine https://t.co/uNVwJSBeKs — NW saltine cracker (@PNWcracker) May 29, 2025

Oh, but she believes this IS her job.

And we would never want to interrupt our opponents like Crockett when she continually steps on rakes.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣operation let them speak https://t.co/7nty1U29m2 — Eileen Dahlquist (@DahlquistEileen) May 29, 2025

It is going just swimmingly.

Listen to these babbling freaks. OMG. https://t.co/6Mnt2amAHo — RankChoiceVotingisaScam (@alaska_rusty) May 30, 2025

LOL. 'Babbling Freaks.'

Didn't they open for Dinosaur Jr. back in the '90s?

LOL. 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡



Once again the Left projects their behavior. https://t.co/YjSaeTSkqG — Thomas_Paine_6771 (@ThomasPain_6771) May 30, 2025

Acosta and Crockett haven't personally arrested anyone, but we know they would if they could.

And we know for darn sure they both celebrated when the Biden administration and its corrupt lackeys in New York and Georgia tried to have Trump locked up for the rest of his life.

“That’s just me thinkin’…” is a bit of a stretch. — Peter Rosenberger (@Hope4Caregiver) May 30, 2025

Acosta OR Crockett thinking at all is a more fantastical premise than anything J.K. Rowling ever dreamed up.

No one cares about Crockett. Everyone's simply sick of her constant ghetto/gutter talk. — Jeanious (@JeannieJeanious) May 29, 2025

She's not ... well, she's not a smart woman.

She's even bragged that she only got some of her first jobs because of the color of her skin.

It's so cool his mom bought him the "ON AIR" sign. — Katsu Sando (@SandoKatsuZilla) May 29, 2025

HA.

We didn't notice that at first. That's hilarious.

Neither of these two are that important. Nobody cares what they have to say. — Jamie Swafford (@JamieSwafford1) May 30, 2025

Aww, but they are SO much fun to drag. Over and over again.

However, that X user is correct. We really should not care about either of them. We just wanted to take a moment to peek into the cavalcade of delusion and self-importance that is The Jim Acosta Show.

We shall now rejoin the rest of the world in forgetting that it and he even exist.

