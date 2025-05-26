'We Don't Care About Facts!' Leftists Ignore George Floyd Autopsy Report From Savanah Hernandez

Mark Twain once famously said that it is far easier to fool people than to convince them that they have been fooled.

And when it comes to the left's favorite martyr, George Floyd, people have been fooled so convincingly that many of them will never be able to admit that it was all based on lies.

Yesterday marked the fifth anniversary of Floyd's death, caused by a fentanyl overdose according to the official autopsy report. But because prosecutors hid this evidence at trial, and because rioters threatened to burn the city to the ground if they didn't get the verdict they wanted, a jury wrongly convicted Derrick Chauvin of killing Floyd. Chauvin still remains in prison, a monumental injustice, but that didn't stop the usual 'celebrations' of Floyd's death.

The Minnesota Vikings 'called for justice' yesterday, which is the height of rueful irony. And BLM activists took that a step further by kneeling before Target stores that they all looted during the 2020 'Summer of Love.'

They have all bought the narrative hook, line, and sinker, and not even the medical report itself can convince them they they were hoodwinked.

Savanah Hernandez of Turning Point USA took the opportunity of the anniversary of Floyd's death to visit Chicago and show the aforementioned autopsy report to demonstrators there. The responses she received are not only entirely predictable, but they prove Twain's adage beyond a shadow of a doubt.

Watch:

[Warning for some NSFW language in the clip below.]

“Bringing up the fentanyl thing is f*cked up!”



For the fifth anniversary of George Floyd’s death, I decided to go show protesters his autopsy report.



They all stated it was irrelevant to his death: pic.twitter.com/uG2H4crneY — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) May 26, 2025

'It's bull***t.' 'Who cares?' 'Bringing up fentanyl is effed up.' 'It's untrue and propaganda that he died of an overdose.'

And, of course, our favorite: 'I am a white woman and I have privilege, so I want to be able to show up in these spaces.'

LOL. The talking points have been burned into their brains so deeply, they simply cannot think for themselves.

Also, what is a 'herman being'? Just curious about that one. LOL.

The refusal to even CONSIDER medical evidence truly makes you want to bang your head repeatedly against a wall.

But don't do that, tempting as it may be. It's painful. (Ask us how we know.)

Facts are effed up! — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) May 26, 2025

Its "BS" to the lefte because Facts get in the way of their Narative — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) May 26, 2025

With apologies to the old German national anthem, 'Narrative, narrative, über alles ...'

Actual evidence is not enough for their agenda https://t.co/qohiKMJxFp — Darren (@Dutch0709) May 26, 2025

It's frustrating to see this level of ignorance. It's cult like behavior with these people.

My 80s era health class in h.s. included photos of what hard drugs do to the body.

Found out later that parents complained and banned the photos from the class.

Parents like this woman. https://t.co/rYBhYqSLIb — Brianna Davis (@BrucesDesert) May 26, 2025

If they screw their eyes closed tightly enough, and plug their ears hard enough, maybe that autopsy report will simply cease to exist.

What does “I’m a white woman, I have privilege so I’m gonna show up to these spaces” even mean? You’re adding imaginary value to yourself that wouldn’t exist in a third world country. https://t.co/MDv7WbZ39k — Grinch Martinez (@GrinchComedy) May 26, 2025

By the power of white woman, she will avenge Floyd's death!

By standing around a plaza wearing a keffiyeh, or ... something.

(The keffiyeh was a perfect touch, by the way.)

Cognitive dissonance! They would prefer to believe the lie. To admit they got gas lit is something they will never admit to. It completely unravels their world view. Buuuuuuut! Exposing them to the truth can prevent them from ever taking to the streets in protest again! https://t.co/3WQ8Sdwad2 — Russell Schultz (@TroubleNameis) May 26, 2025

Have we mentioned that Twain was a brilliant man? He saw into the truth and nature of the human condition perhaps better than anyone in modern history.

God bless you Savanah for having the patience to listen to these idiots. 🤣😂 https://t.co/Kq6CHvuMnJ — Horizon News (@HorizonNewz) May 26, 2025

We would also like to congratulate Twitchy readers if you had the patience to listen to all 2 minutes of the clip above.

How do you keep a straight face? 😂 — Lauren G 🇺🇸 (@lbc360) May 26, 2025

She's very good at what she does. We have to admit, we would have been laughing in the faces of everyone in the clip who refused to see or consider the evidence.

Even AI chatbots know the truth. Then again, most AI chatbots are much more intelligent than your average leftist.

We are surrounded by idiots. That was my take away. — XRP & SURFING (@ConvertCat) May 26, 2025

Yep. Pretty much.

But we do have to take a moment to give thanks for the 'herman being' gentleman in the video.

He was a herman being who died of a Fentanyl overdose. — Thomas the Train - (Thomas Trainer) (@ttrain4086) May 26, 2025

A herman being is still a herman being. https://t.co/hDfVi6roTP — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) May 26, 2025

All herman beings are created equal, or, you know ... the thing.

(Thanks for that one, Biden. It will never get old.)

HAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHA.

Perfection.

We know the left will never admit that they were lied to about Floyd. It destroys their entire worldview that is based on false narratives of oppression, white supremacy, and systemic racism.

It just goes to show that Mark Twain was right, of course. He usually was.

But he also enjoyed laughing at people. And we laughed at these people loudly and often.

