'We Don't Care About Facts!' Leftists Ignore George Floyd Autopsy Report From Savanah Hernandez

Memorial Day Is a Long Weekend Because It Is a Long Life Without...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 6:00 PM on May 26, 2025
Twitchy

Mark Twain once famously said that it is far easier to fool people than to convince them that they have been fooled. 

And when it comes to the left's favorite martyr, George Floyd, people have been fooled so convincingly that many of them will never be able to admit that it was all based on lies. 

Yesterday marked the fifth anniversary of Floyd's death, caused by a fentanyl overdose according to the official autopsy report. But because prosecutors hid this evidence at trial, and because rioters threatened to burn the city to the ground if they didn't get the verdict they wanted, a jury wrongly convicted Derrick Chauvin of killing Floyd. Chauvin still remains in prison, a monumental injustice, but that didn't stop the usual 'celebrations' of Floyd's death.

The Minnesota Vikings 'called for justice' yesterday, which is the height of rueful irony. And BLM activists took that a step further by kneeling before Target stores that they all looted during the 2020 'Summer of Love.'

They have all bought the narrative hook, line, and sinker, and not even the medical report itself can convince them they they were hoodwinked.

Savanah Hernandez of Turning Point USA took the opportunity of the anniversary of Floyd's death to visit Chicago and show the aforementioned autopsy report to demonstrators there. The responses she received are not only entirely predictable, but they prove Twain's adage beyond a shadow of a doubt. 

Watch: 

[Warning for some NSFW language in the clip below.]

'It's bull***t.' 'Who cares?' 'Bringing up fentanyl is effed up.' 'It's untrue and propaganda that he died of an overdose.'

And, of course, our favorite: 'I am a white woman and I have privilege, so I want to be able to show up in these spaces.'

LOL. The talking points have been burned into their brains so deeply, they simply cannot think for themselves. 

Also, what is a 'herman being'? Just curious about that one. LOL. 

The refusal to even CONSIDER medical evidence truly makes you want to bang your head repeatedly against a wall. 

But don't do that, tempting as it may be. It's painful. (Ask us how we know.)

With apologies to the old German national anthem, 'Narrative, narrative, über alles ...'

If they screw their eyes closed tightly enough, and plug their ears hard enough, maybe that autopsy report will simply cease to exist. 

By the power of white woman, she will avenge Floyd's death! 

By standing around a plaza wearing a keffiyeh, or ... something. 

(The keffiyeh was a perfect touch, by the way.)

Have we mentioned that Twain was a brilliant man? He saw into the truth and nature of the human condition perhaps better than anyone in modern history.

We would also like to congratulate Twitchy readers if you had the patience to listen to all 2 minutes of the clip above. 

She's very good at what she does. We have to admit, we would have been laughing in the faces of everyone in the clip who refused to see or consider the evidence. 

Even AI chatbots know the truth. Then again, most AI chatbots are much more intelligent than your average leftist. 

Yep. Pretty much. 

But we do have to take a moment to give thanks for the 'herman being' gentleman in the video. 

All herman beings are created equal, or, you know ... the thing. 

(Thanks for that one, Biden. It will never get old.)

HAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHA. 

Perfection. 

We know the left will never admit that they were lied to about Floyd. It destroys their entire worldview that is based on false narratives of oppression, white supremacy, and systemic racism. 

It just goes to show that Mark Twain was right, of course. He usually was. 

But he also enjoyed laughing at people. And we laughed at these people loudly and often. 

