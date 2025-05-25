J.K. Rowling Paints Colorful Contrast Between Feminism and Trans-Activist Genderism
LifeNews.com: Killing Children Is Horrific Before and After Birth
WATCH: Lifelong Dem Says She Voted for Trump After Violent Illegals Overran Her...
You Only Think You Hate Them Enough: NBC Runs BS Headline About a...
YA THINK?! WaPo Deletes Despicable Post About 'Where Jews Belong' Saying It 'Lacked...
OPEN YOUR FREAKIN' EARS! David Axelrod Tries -- and Fails -- to Dunk...
NOW It Can Be Told! Apparently These People Were Part of a WH...
Shocker: Antifa Thugs Attacked a Christian Rally in Seattle, But Guess Who the...
The Man from M.A.G.A.: Confused Democrats Think CNN’s Jake Tapper is Secretly Working...
Offshore Shilling: James Comey Issues Veiled Threats Over Trump Admin’s Reforms to the...
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Responds to DOJ Racial Hiring Investigation by Yelling ‘But...
Police Release Body Cam Footage of Afghan Migrant Who Shot Two Police Officers
Seventy-Six Dumb Ones Led the Big Tirade! Starbucks Dress Code Protesters Joined by...
VIP
By Attempting to Bury Joe Biden's Cognitive Decline, the Left Planted Seeds of...

Minnesota Vikings Echo Call for 'Justice' on Fifth Anniversary of George Floyd's Death, Then Hide Replies

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on May 25, 2025
Twitchy

Today is the fifth anniversary of the death of George Floyd, and the woke Left are going to make sure we remember it.

It'll backfire on them, to be sure, because the majority of us aren't as sympathetic to the situation as the Left would like us to be.

Advertisement

So when the Minnesota Vikings posted about Floyd and their 'pause to reflect,' they earned the dragging they're receiving. And they know it, because they're hiding replies.

'Call for justice' meant burning down cities, including Minneapolis.

That's not justice.

That's mob violence.

People will die if they don't.

Or something.

That's all this is.

No, it's not.

They will not delete this.

'Justice' is killing 19 innocent people and doing $1 billion in damage (to mostly Black businesses and neighborhoods).

Recommended

You Only Think You Hate Them Enough: NBC Runs BS Headline About a Citizen Detained by ICE
Eric V.
Advertisement

Good work, Vikings.

That's enough to kill you.

Totally.

Nope. He was not murdered.

The Vikings currently have the lead.

Ouch.

Yes, they are.

Cowards.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  
Help us continue reporting on President Trump's success. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Tags: FOOTBALL MINNEAPOLIS MINNESOTA NFL GEORGE FLOYD

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You Only Think You Hate Them Enough: NBC Runs BS Headline About a Citizen Detained by ICE
Eric V.
WATCH: Lifelong Dem Says She Voted for Trump After Violent Illegals Overran Her Colorado Town
Amy Curtis
NOW It Can Be Told! Apparently These People Were Part of a WH 'Politburo' During the Biden Years
Doug P.
Shocker: Antifa Thugs Attacked a Christian Rally in Seattle, But Guess Who the Mayor Blamed?
Grateful Calvin
YA THINK?! WaPo Deletes Despicable Post About 'Where Jews Belong' Saying It 'Lacked Proper Context'
Amy Curtis
OPEN YOUR FREAKIN' EARS! David Axelrod Tries -- and Fails -- to Dunk on Trump's West Point Speech
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
You Only Think You Hate Them Enough: NBC Runs BS Headline About a Citizen Detained by ICE Eric V.
Advertisement