Minnesota Vikings Echo Call for 'Justice' on Fifth Anniversary of George Floyd's Death, Then Hide Replies

Today is the fifth anniversary of the death of George Floyd, and the woke Left are going to make sure we remember it.

It'll backfire on them, to be sure, because the majority of us aren't as sympathetic to the situation as the Left would like us to be.

Advertisement

So when the Minnesota Vikings posted about Floyd and their 'pause to reflect,' they earned the dragging they're receiving. And they know it, because they're hiding replies.

Today marks five years since the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. We pause to reflect on the pain, the change, and the call for justice that began here and still echoes today. Our commitment to equality will never change. pic.twitter.com/9YW8UteGid — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 25, 2025

'Call for justice' meant burning down cities, including Minneapolis.

That's not justice.

That's mob violence.

It’s time to change your racist team name to “The Floyds.” But only if you’re serious about ending racism. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 25, 2025

People will die if they don't.

Or something.

You virtue signaling ignorant wretches. — Jake13th 🏴‍☠️ (@JakeThirteenth) May 25, 2025

That's all this is.

He OD'd on fentanyl.



That's not murder, you clowns. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) May 25, 2025

No, it's not.

You can still delete this. — Dr. Heywood Floyd (@pissfinger) May 25, 2025

They will not delete this.

'Justice' is killing 19 innocent people and doing $1 billion in damage (to mostly Black businesses and neighborhoods).

Good work, Vikings.

That's enough to kill you.

If there’s one thing I can think of that best exemplifies the Norse Viking spirit it’s their commitment to equality https://t.co/p6Go4hkPmc — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 25, 2025

Totally.

Nope. He was not murdered.

Which brand’s social team will embarrass itself the hardest today? Place your bets. https://t.co/lUzC335lJ5 — e-beth (@ebeth360) May 25, 2025

The Vikings currently have the lead.

It only makes sense an NFL team would defend a violent drug addict who pointed a gun at a pregnant lady because that also describes the majority of NFL players https://t.co/zKNtvuiCVJ — Toad (@TowerGangToad) May 25, 2025

Ouch.

lol, they are hiding replies https://t.co/5B0e3v3f12 — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) May 25, 2025

Yes, they are.

Cowards.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.