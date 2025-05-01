Scott Jennings Argues with Dems that Fighting to Keep Illegal Aliens in America...
CNN Chaos! Ana Navarro & Shermichael Singleton’s Vitriol Got So Bad Abby Phillip...
SAVE Act: Chuck Schumer Tries to Paint Republicans with His Party’s Horrible Jim...
Stuck in the Past: Democrats Rehash January 6th Instead of Presenting Voters with...
Air DeSantis: Florida Governor Wants to Arrange Illegal Alien Deportations to El Salvador
Red Letter Day at Bluebonnet Detention Facility as Tren de Aragua Spells Out...
Beware Incels, X Hilariously Mocks Hitler's 80th 'Death Day'
Cup of Woe: Spoiled Starbucks Workers Vent Over Dress Code that Requires Them...
Canada’s Defense Department Will Not Tolerate Tampon Dispensers Being Removed From Men’s R...
Greg Casar Threatens to Go After Elon Musk if Democrats Win Back House...
A Special Place in Hell: Democrat Rep Shri Thanedar Left Dogs to Die...
VIP
Black Woman Who Moved to Ghana Would Rather Come Back to America and...
California State Senator Wants to Decriminalize Welfare Fraud Less Than $25,000
Rep. Jamie Raskin Says the Biden Administration Knew the Right Way to Deport...

Just For Fun: Typo About English Requirement for Truckers Leads to HILARIOUS New Driving Tests

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:00 AM on May 01, 2025
Meme screenshot

April was a heckuva month, right, Twitchy readers? 

Between the Democrats' torrid love affair with violent MS-13 gang members, the legacy media trying to pretend that they didn't lie to everyone for four years about Biden's senility, and just recently, someone we'd never heard of before, Shri Thanadar (and his hair), filing articles of impeachment against President Trump, we feel like April came in like a lion and went out ... like a lion. 

Advertisement

Or possibly a gorilla. 

With that in mind, we thought we'd start everyone's May off on a lighter note before we plunge back into the Clown World of politics and media. 

As Twitchy recently reported, one of the lesser-known harms that illegal immigration is doing to America is on our interstate highways. Some blue states are issuing commercial driver's licenses (CDLs) to illegals, many of whom don't even speak English or know how to drive a truck. Some of the CDLs don't even have names on them. 

The good news, as Twitchy also has reported, is that President Trump and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy have promised to put an end to this practice. Duffy also announced that the President was issuing an executive order requiring all truckers in America to speak English

Many news outlets were quick to report this new executive order on X. However, one of them might have been a little too quick with its post. 

Below is how financial news service First Squawk reported on Trump's EO. See if you can spot the minor typo in their rush to get the breaking news out. 

Now, we're not going to be too hard on First Squawk. Everyone has an unfortunate typo once in a while. Even ... ahem ... Twitchy freelancers who may or may not be writing this article right now.

But literary tests instead of literacy tests? That's a doozie. 

And a whole new driver's ed class, isn't it? 

As you would expect, users on X had a field day with the typo, so we thought we'd share some of our favorite new requirements in the United States to obtain a CDL. 

Recommended

Cry Us a River: Julie Kelly DESTROYS Fired J6 Prosecutor for Her Fake Crocodile Tears
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

'But officer, I was told only Mary Shelley would be on the exam, not Jane Austen.'

The poster above needn't have worried, though. There were plenty more jokes to be made. 

What's the penalty for not knowing the difference between all the Brontë sisters? Is that just community service, or is jail time required?

OOF. Not knowing the answer to the most basic Tolkien question ever might not just get you arrested, it might get you tased. 

Heck, this writer went to college AND graduate school and still struggles understanding Chaucer and all of his Middle English digressions.

Advertisement

As Rodney Dangerfield once said, 'The Great Gatsby? He was ... uhh ... great!' 

(Just remember that the symbolism in the book is all about colors, and you'll do fine on the test.)

That question is too easy. Even Kamala could probably answer that one, even if she couldn't pass a field sobriety test.

Of course, she would answer it with a 10-minute, meandering speech that says nothing. 

Bonus points if your answer is Titus Andronicus

'Can I answer regarding the social commentary in The Hunchback of Notre Dame instead?'

Helpful tip: There was a really good old Moonlighting episode about that play that provides an outstanding analysis. 

Or just watch the movie 10 Things I Hate About You.

Advertisement

That Frost, he never missed anything, did he? 

Of course. Kerouac is pretty much Long-Haul Truck Driving 101. 

HA. We knew there would be a Grok AI image in the replies.

Well, it sure pays better than Starbucks. 

Maybe they'll even be able to pay off their student loans instead of demanding the rest of us do it for them. 

Honestly? Genius. That's not studying harder, that's studying smarter. 

'Friends, Romans, truckers. Lend me your gears ...'

LOL. We see what you did there. 

An excellent (Oliver) twist on the joke. 

Advertisement

Aaaaand, now we're dead. 

We could probably spend all day here on Shakespeare jokes alone, but we're going to let that one be the capper. 

President Trump has already declared English the national language of the United States. It only stands to reason that truckers driving 80,000-pound missiles on the highways should be American citizens (or at least legal residents) who can read and speak the language.

So, we are all in support of an English literacy test for America's truck drivers. And we'll bet they are too. 

As for a literary test, well, that may be A Bridge Too Far. 

(Sorry. We'll see ourselves out now.)

 

Tags: FUNNY TRUMP TYPO TRUCKERS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cry Us a River: Julie Kelly DESTROYS Fired J6 Prosecutor for Her Fake Crocodile Tears
Grateful Calvin
CNN Chaos! Ana Navarro & Shermichael Singleton’s Vitriol Got So Bad Abby Phillip Had to Cut to Commercial
Warren Squire
Cup of Woe: Spoiled Starbucks Workers Vent Over Dress Code that Requires Them to Not Look Like Slobs
Warren Squire
Scott Jennings Argues with Dems that Fighting to Keep Illegal Aliens in America is What Got Trump Elected
Warren Squire
Red Letter Day at Bluebonnet Detention Facility as Tren de Aragua Spells Out SOS for Reuters’ Drone
Warren Squire
A Special Place in Hell: Democrat Rep Shri Thanedar Left Dogs to Die When His Business Went Bankrupt
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Cry Us a River: Julie Kelly DESTROYS Fired J6 Prosecutor for Her Fake Crocodile Tears Grateful Calvin
Advertisement