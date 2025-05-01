Just For Fun: Typo About English Requirement for Truckers Leads to HILARIOUS New Driving Tests

April was a heckuva month, right, Twitchy readers?

Between the Democrats' torrid love affair with violent MS-13 gang members, the legacy media trying to pretend that they didn't lie to everyone for four years about Biden's senility, and just recently, someone we'd never heard of before, Shri Thanadar (and his hair), filing articles of impeachment against President Trump, we feel like April came in like a lion and went out ... like a lion.

Or possibly a gorilla.

With that in mind, we thought we'd start everyone's May off on a lighter note before we plunge back into the Clown World of politics and media.

As Twitchy recently reported, one of the lesser-known harms that illegal immigration is doing to America is on our interstate highways. Some blue states are issuing commercial driver's licenses (CDLs) to illegals, many of whom don't even speak English or know how to drive a truck. Some of the CDLs don't even have names on them.

The good news, as Twitchy also has reported, is that President Trump and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy have promised to put an end to this practice. Duffy also announced that the President was issuing an executive order requiring all truckers in America to speak English.

Many news outlets were quick to report this new executive order on X. However, one of them might have been a little too quick with its post.

Below is how financial news service First Squawk reported on Trump's EO. See if you can spot the minor typo in their rush to get the breaking news out.

WHITE HOUSE: TRUMP WILL SIGN ORDER ON ENGLISH LITERARY TESTS FOR TRUCKERS IN U.S. — First Squawk (@FirstSquawk) April 28, 2025

Now, we're not going to be too hard on First Squawk. Everyone has an unfortunate typo once in a while. Even ... ahem ... Twitchy freelancers who may or may not be writing this article right now.

But literary tests instead of literacy tests? That's a doozie.

And a whole new driver's ed class, isn't it?

As you would expect, users on X had a field day with the typo, so we thought we'd share some of our favorite new requirements in the United States to obtain a CDL.

Netflix Idea: HELP -- A roving force of uniformed Highway (Education) Literary Patrol on our Nation's Highways - "Hey, In Pride and Prejudice, how does Elizabeth Bennet’s character reflect the exploration of social class and gender?"

Someone will have a better joke — Constitutional Muster (@ChipBorman) April 29, 2025

'But officer, I was told only Mary Shelley would be on the exam, not Jane Austen.'

The poster above needn't have worried, though. There were plenty more jokes to be made.

"...and who was the author of Jane Eyre?"



"Emily Brontë?"



"Turn the engine off and step out of the truck for me, sir." https://t.co/vHCev2xpFP pic.twitter.com/xuJUVTA5qx — the prince with a thousand enemies ♂️ (@jaketropolis) April 29, 2025

What's the penalty for not knowing the difference between all the Brontë sisters? Is that just community service, or is jail time required?

Cop: Sir, can you explain why the eagles couldn’t have flown the Hobbits into Mordor?



Trucker: …



Cop: I need you to step out of the vehicle. https://t.co/U7g4OuF60C — Hunter Bramlitt (@hunterbramlitt) May 1, 2025

OOF. Not knowing the answer to the most basic Tolkien question ever might not just get you arrested, it might get you tased.

We just learned 50% of American adults read below a 6th grade level. Now these truckers have to write essays on Chaucer? Good luck everyone getting that delivery, folks https://t.co/Fwi1SpbSF0 — je fais la gueule (@postinglegend) April 29, 2025

Heck, this writer went to college AND graduate school and still struggles understanding Chaucer and all of his Middle English digressions.

They're going to have to read The Great Gatsby. No one deserves that. pic.twitter.com/Otmo1ldLK4 — KDirectorate (@KDirectorate) April 29, 2025

As Rodney Dangerfield once said, 'The Great Gatsby? He was ... uhh ... great!'

(Just remember that the symbolism in the book is all about colors, and you'll do fine on the test.)

Sir, do you know why the caged bird sings? https://t.co/DrrONaSTwD — Geoff Whitehouse (@ByGeoffW) April 29, 2025

That question is too easy. Even Kamala could probably answer that one, even if she couldn't pass a field sobriety test.

Of course, she would answer it with a 10-minute, meandering speech that says nothing.

"Write 4 paragraphs on which Shakespeare play is your favorite and explain why." — hohhle (@hohhle) April 29, 2025

Bonus points if your answer is Titus Andronicus.

ICE Agent: "What are the political and antimonarchism undertones of Les Misérables."



Truck driver: "What?"



ICE Agent: "Please turn off the engine and step out of the truck." https://t.co/LBJ72VKsb3 — Girth Brooks (@oklahomatrey) April 29, 2025

'Can I answer regarding the social commentary in The Hunchback of Notre Dame instead?'

Breaker breaker whose got good notes for The Taming of the Shrew https://t.co/2CYHfNBu9G — Edness (@EdScherrer) April 28, 2025

Helpful tip: There was a really good old Moonlighting episode about that play that provides an outstanding analysis.

Or just watch the movie 10 Things I Hate About You.

Robert Frost's poem about "miles to go before I sleep" anticipated both the HOS regulations as well as ELD adoption. In this essays i shall ... https://t.co/nEaRsbILTo — House of Black&White (@vahlamorgulis) April 29, 2025

That Frost, he never missed anything, did he?

They will have to read: "On the Road" https://t.co/MwWdvjhtDL — Daniel Gross (@grossdm) April 28, 2025

Of course. Kerouac is pretty much Long-Haul Truck Driving 101.

HA. We knew there would be a Grok AI image in the replies.

Finally, a job for English majors https://t.co/Jwrc4iOibT — Kiara Bermudez (@KiaraBermudez20) April 30, 2025

Well, it sure pays better than Starbucks.

Maybe they'll even be able to pay off their student loans instead of demanding the rest of us do it for them.

For my literary test, I think I'll submit the essay I wrote in high school on Moby Dick based solely on quotes that appeared in Star Trek films. https://t.co/bXWJUaSNEq — Scott Brewer ☦️ (@MagisterScottus) April 29, 2025

Honestly? Genius. That's not studying harder, that's studying smarter.

Guessing this refers to English literacy.

Though it's true, everything just grinds to a halt when our truckers can't summarize the plot of 'Tess of the D'Urbervilles' or recite Marc Antony's funeral speech from 'Julius Caesar.' https://t.co/0hx9I2iA7i — J.E. Dyer ☘️ (@OptimisticCon) April 29, 2025

'Friends, Romans, truckers. Lend me your gears ...'

What the dickens https://t.co/4lNSJxh1Nd — Michael Roston (@michaelroston) April 29, 2025

LOL. We see what you did there.

An excellent (Oliver) twist on the joke.

Channel 19 gonna be a different kind of entertaining.



“Romeo, Romeo, what’s your 20 Romeo?” https://t.co/XrPfJfsLD8 — marty (@smartishcapital) April 29, 2025

Aaaaand, now we're dead.

We could probably spend all day here on Shakespeare jokes alone, but we're going to let that one be the capper.

President Trump has already declared English the national language of the United States. It only stands to reason that truckers driving 80,000-pound missiles on the highways should be American citizens (or at least legal residents) who can read and speak the language.

So, we are all in support of an English literacy test for America's truck drivers. And we'll bet they are too.

As for a literary test, well, that may be A Bridge Too Far.



(Sorry. We'll see ourselves out now.)