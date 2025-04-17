States Sneak CDLs to Illegals, Leaving American Truckers Ready to Rage

This story should concern any person who drives on the interstate systems in America.

"We've got truck drivers in the United States right now operating on Non-Domicile Commerical Drivers Licenses with no names listed on them" pic.twitter.com/pjzqMIXviP — American Truckers (@atutruckers) April 17, 2025

Advertisement

Apparently, some states are issuing CDL licenses, the kind of license one needs to drive a semi-truck to illegals. This is insane.There is no way to hold a driver accountable when they literally know nothing about them.

They even provided photographs of the licenses for Steve Bannon on his show.

@SecDuffy @Sec_Noem @RealTomHoman @POTUS We have a serious problem on our highways with illegals driving vehicles and killing US citizens on our highways because they don't follow rules. — Sara (@daughterak) April 17, 2025

They have sent a letter to Secretary Duffy asking him to place a federal ban on these licenses.

Agree! Bannon will get the message to President Trump. This is a crime on so many levels. — Debra Dolge (@debra_dolge) April 17, 2025

Let's hope so.

Tariff companies for every foreign driver they hire! — Kolchak (@KolchakSteven) April 17, 2025

That’s a great plan—for zero accountability. — Stacee Greenwood (@LaSraNinja) April 17, 2025

Deadly crisis exposed! 130K undocumented truckers, lacking English and skills, cause 814 deaths yearly on U.S. roads.



We stand with American truckers—share to end illegal licenses now!@elonmusk@realDonaldTrump https://t.co/zZRErTHiSP. — Pravda Pereira (@PravdaPereira) April 17, 2025

So, drivers with no identifying information on their license and drivers who can't speak English. This sounds like a whole mess.

Ice and DOJ need to go after the companies . — Watcher Mick, (@paulbgrt1) April 17, 2025

Wow. This is unbelievable — Susan Caudill (@caudill_su33426) April 17, 2025

What is going on in trucking is insane and dangerous. https://t.co/S28Oa5z2e5 — wayne hall (@TonyAJaw) April 17, 2025

They are literal death machines in the wrong hands and America is just handing out licenses like it's no big deal. It's crazy!

This should scare everyone https://t.co/V4sCq2bGjL — Jane (@OrthoA) April 17, 2025

Hopefully, people are paying attention!

This is terrifying! https://t.co/0m8x00tgTw — That Libertarian Artist (@purplepaintpop) April 17, 2025

Honestly shocked insurance companies haven’t put their foot down on this issue. https://t.co/jJwVBTpKci — SuperTrucker 🚛💨→💻🥷 (@supertrucker) April 17, 2025

Exactly! If a family has a teen driver who is a citizen and speaks perfect English, plus has awesome grades and took a defensive driving course, insurance will jack up the rates astronomically. They allow this though!

Advertisement

Many of them have run from India because of terrorist connections!! They are either driving trucks or running truck stop restaurants!! https://t.co/0JJ5NQY3qG — Manish (@manishaima) April 17, 2025

No matter the reason they are there, this is unacceptable!

How is it okay to put Americans in so much danger on our roads every day with this recklessness?@RepMikeTurner? @berniemoreno? @SenJonHusted?

FIX THIS! https://t.co/jZ0XrFqE2i — Vicki 🇺🇲 (@NoWarningShot_) April 17, 2025

This needs to be a high priority.