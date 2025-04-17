NO: Obama Tool Lawrence Summers Demands Scott Bessent RESIGN Over 'Weaponization' of IRS...
This So-Called 'Maryland Man' Hoax Just Got Serious

States Sneak CDLs to Illegals, Leaving American Truckers Ready to Rage

justmindy
justmindy | 3:45 PM on April 17, 2025
Coconino County via AP

This story should concern any person who drives on the interstate systems in America. 

Advertisement

Apparently, some states are issuing CDL licenses, the kind of license one needs to drive a semi-truck to illegals. This is insane.There is no way to hold a driver accountable when they literally know nothing about them.

They even provided photographs of the licenses for Steve Bannon on his show.

They have sent a letter to Secretary Duffy asking him to place a federal ban on these licenses. 

Let's hope so.

Advertisement

So, drivers with no identifying information on their license and drivers who can't speak English. This sounds like a whole mess. 

They are literal death machines in the wrong hands and America is just handing out licenses like it's no big deal. It's crazy!

Hopefully, people are paying attention!

Exactly! If a family has a teen driver who is a citizen and speaks perfect English, plus has awesome grades and took a defensive driving course, insurance will jack up the rates astronomically. They allow this though!

Advertisement

No matter the reason they are there, this is unacceptable!

This needs to be a high priority.

