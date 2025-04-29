'Farewell and Adieu to You, Spanish Lightbulbs': Spain's Green Energy Boast Marred by HUGE Blackout

If you hadn't paid attention to Europe yesterday (and God only knows why you would), you may have missed a little bit of karma that came calling on the Iberian Peninsula for most of the day and night on Monday.

As reported by many news outlets yesterday, first Spain and Portugal experienced a massive power outage that plunged both countries into a state of emergency:

A power blackout hit most of the Iberian Peninsula on Monday around 12.30pm local time, forcing the two countries to declare a state of emergency. The mass blackout upended the lives of tens of millions of people for hours as traffic and transport came to a standstill and left leaving many without water, Wi-Fi or mobile network. Portuguese grid operator REN said there was a 'very large oscillation in the electrical voltages, first in the Spanish system, which then spread to the Portuguese system.'

Fortunately, by this morning, most or at least some power had been restored to about 99 percent of both countries.

Normally, such an emergency would inspire our sympathy, but in this case, it also inspired our sense of poetic justice. Media outlets like The Independent, above, included in their reporting that investigators have been scrambling to determine what could possibly have caused such a widespread disruption.

Well, we don't have a team of crack investigators at our disposal, but what we do have is X, as well as an extremely sharp Occam's Razor.

Take a look at what Spain was boasting about to the world less than a week before the lights went out over the entire country.

For those keeping score at home:



April 22nd: Spain brags about hitting 100% renewable power.



April 28th: Spain has the nation's largest blackout in history. pic.twitter.com/S6wsaHEePK — Will Hild (@WillHild) April 28, 2025

Yep. It's truly a mystery as to who the culprit could be who was responsible for causing this emergency for millions of Spaniards.

But they may want to start the investigation with one Greta Thunberg and the bumbling politicians who listen to her and create energy policy based on the whining of a teenager.

The most predictable energy crisis ever. https://t.co/iVGgQGjK9J — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 28, 2025

Who could have seen it coming? Other than anyone with half a brain, that is.

We know Spain will never admit the obvious, however, so they tried to find other causes for the blackout.

European authorities blamed the blackout in Spain on a "rare atmospheric phenomenon."



In other words, the wind stop blowing while there were some clouds in the sky.https://t.co/4jJZ2oLjux — Will Hild (@WillHild) April 28, 2025

LOL. 'Rare atmospheric phenomenon.'

Also known as 'stuff that happens every day.'

We don't know the cause, of course. Maybe wait until we know actual information before blaming renewable energy? — Neal Urwitz (@reader24601) April 28, 2025

Aww, that's cute. The same people who will blame anything that happens in the world on Donald Trump in a heartbeat are now preaching patience as everyone determines how this could have happened.

But the simplest answer is always the most likely.

Its just a simple fact that as you increase the amount of intermittent power sources on a grid, the likelihood of catastrophic failure increases because of base load requirements. Also their explanation is incredibly sus and suggests it was weather related. "Rare atmospheric… — Will Hild (@WillHild) April 28, 2025

The post above continues:

When was the last time you saw that cause a grid failure? Oh, that's right, in TX, when winter weather froze up all the intermittent power sources and rapid dispatchable had to take up all the slack.

No, no, no. We all know that the REAL cause of the Texas power outages was ... Ted Cruz.

These silly protestations aside, many people hoped that Spain was happy with reaping the crops that they sowed.

Being ruled by a bunch of stupid cultists can transform a developed Nation into a 3rd world country in no time.



They shut down every single cold and nuclear power plant they had over the past two years, and didn't even leave a base load capacity for backup.



They funneled… https://t.co/9c3fU4KRE7 pic.twitter.com/pYitVrWIfb — Cyrus S (@CyrusShares) April 29, 2025

I would say this is ironic but actually anyone with common sense knew this would be the outcome. https://t.co/kZKkGNCOcS — Edward Dowd (@DowdEdward) April 28, 2025

Maybe Spain can place the blame on the UK, which is actively trying to implement a plot from The Simpsons to solve the 'climate crisis.'

Mr. Burns was less comically malevolent than these people — Will Hild (@WillHild) April 28, 2025

And poor Spain and Portugal don't even have a young Maggie Simpson to take matters into her own hands.

We hate to rub it in (we don't, actually), but Spaniards and the Portuguese are getting the governments they voted for and the governments they deserve.

Fantasy, meet Reality. — Gregory (@gregzilla901) April 28, 2025

Reality always wins. It has the longest undefeated streak in history, right next to the other all-time champion, time.

Oh. You wanted reliable. We thought you wanted renewable. — Fredi500 (@Fredi5000) April 28, 2025

You always have to choose, and Spain chose poorly.

Who could have seen a calm cloudy day coming? Like how is that 1-2 punch even possible? — Sedentary migrant Phil 🇺🇸 (@philipbergen) April 28, 2025

LOL. Really, the chances of both things happening on the same day were one in a billion. No one could have anticipated it.

Will "rare atmospheric phenomenon" become the new "mostly peaceful" of renewable energy? — Paul E. Peptide 🇺🇸🌵 (@Bourgeois_Norm) April 28, 2025

Don't give them any ideas.

Yeah that green new deal takes you right back to the 1800’s — Björn (@redowl8) April 29, 2025

We know Europe already went through the Dark Ages once. We had no idea that they were pining to relive them again.

Gloated too early https://t.co/PcCHNHgNai — Suzi Swoozie (@SuziTsoukas) April 29, 2025

The real question is whether or not Spain will learn from this massive and obvious failure.

Sadly, we're guessing the answer is a hard no.

But we can learn from them.

Is .@GovWhitmer paying attention? This is Michigan’s fate under her terrible Net 40. — Elisabeth (@grizzlymamabear) April 28, 2025

This is the future New England politicians are pushing for. @MassFiscal https://t.co/34GPRWuJGZ — Ross Connolly (@ConnollyRoss) April 28, 2025

It's the future all Democrat politicians across America are pushing for. (Yes, we're looking at you too, Gavin Newsom.)

Which is why they should never be allowed to run anything in America again.