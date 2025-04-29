AYFKM? WHCA's 2024 Photo of the Year Says EVERYTHING About Why the Legacy Media Is Dead

'Farewell and Adieu to You, Spanish Lightbulbs': Spain's Green Energy Boast Marred by...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:00 AM on April 29, 2025
ImgFlip

Amid all of the leftists in the media patting themselves on the back for their 'honesty and bravery' at last weekend's White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) Dinner -- and patting Alex Thompson on the back for only hiding Joe Biden's dementia for three years instead of all four -- it was easy to overlook that more than one award was handed out at the annual nerd prom. 

The WHCA handed out another award to -- try not to laugh -- Aamer Madhani and Zeke Miller of the AP for presidential coverage under 'deadline pressure,' whatever that means. They also recognized April Ryan for some unknown reason, except the camera operators didn't know who Ryan is, so they focused on Yamiche Alcindor during that presentation.

Seems pretty racist, but who are we to say?

Maybe the most ridiculous moment of the night, however, came when the WHCA handed out the award for presidential news coverage by photojournalists. 

This one is a no-brainer, right? Clearly, throughout the 2024 campaign, there was one photo that stood out above all others, right? 

This picture, taken by the AP's Evan Vucci (who is a member of the WHCA), HAD to be the photo of the year. Nothing else even came close. 

Nope. 

Here is the photo they gave the prize to:

Are you joking right now, WHCA? Or are you just a joke? 

It's more like Yanni, Master of the Pan Flute, beating out The Rolling Stones (except the Jethro Tull-Metallica thing actually happened in 1989). 

We weren't sure how this could even be possible, so we looked into the category of the award. Some might try to justify the selection of Biden over Trump by the fact that the award was for 'presidential' coverage, and Trump was not President in the summer of 2024 when he defied an assassin's bullet. 

This, of course, is pure nonsense. 

Twitchy's own Warren Squire proved it was nonsense by noting that the WHCA gave the runner-up award to a picture of Elon Musk jumping in the air the second time Trump visited Butler, PA. 

Trump was not President when that photo was taken either. And, despite Democrats trying to convince America otherwise, Musk still is not the President.

In other words, they didn't give the award to the Trump 'Fight' photo because they hate Trump. 

That's it. That's the only reason. 

And they still wonder why America rejects them. 

Hey, now. Let's not be too hard on Biden. He had his share of great photos as well. Like these gems:

Technically, that one was from 2023, but clearly, the WHCA doesn't care about integrity, as that photo demonstrates. 

An all-time Biden classic, regardless of the year. 

These are all good contenders. But this one was our favorite: 

That's an entire 'presidency' in one photo if you ask us. 

But enough about Sleepy Joe. 

The WHCA showed all of America last weekend why no one should pay attention to them ever again. 

Not predominantly. Exclusively. 

That's the problem. They think being partisans IS their job. 

The answer makes it even more absurd. The Biden photo depicts him running away from reporters without answering questions. 

No, we aren't kidding. This is from the WHCA awards website:

President Joe Biden walks from the podium after his remarks after signing ceremony for the $95.3 billion package of aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Wednesday, April, 24, 2024 ... The only other living human in the picture is looking away from Biden, but the president is not unseen: he moves under the gaze of a reflective President Lincoln, completing this striking portrait of both a sitting president and the presidency itself.

BAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHA. 

We honestly cannot believe that they wrote that. Except we can. 

Legal Phil, who wrote the original comparison post above, had a final comment about the WHCA's petty, spiteful selection. 

From that perspective, it does make a sort of twisted sense. 

Or, as we might put it, if the WHCA wanted to hammer the final nail in the coffin of legacy media credibility, they could not have picked a better photo to do so. 

So, in a way, job well done, WHCA. You have just told America that no matter how much we might despise you, we will never despise you enough. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.


