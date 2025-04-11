Welcome Home! Released Prisoner Ksenia Karelina Has a Special Message for Trump and America

There's a pretty good chance that most people in America had never heard of Ksenia Karelina before this week. There's a reason for that. In 2024, the Biden administration and the apparatchik media who covered for it didn't WANT anyone to know her name.

Karelina should have been a darling of the left. She is a Russian-American ballerina who, in 2022, gave $50 to a Ukrainian charity the day that Russia invaded its neighbor. For that, the Russian government charged her with treason. Karelina has U.S. citizenship and lives in Los Angeles but went to Russia to visit family in January 2024 and was promptly arrested and sentenced to 12 years in a penal colony.

And the Biden administration didn't lift a finger to free this American.

But the Trump administration did. As they have with many other Americans held hostage in Russia, Belarus, Afghanistan, and Venezuela, the State Department and other agencies have been working to secure her release since Day One.

Earlier this week, Russia agreed to a prisoner exchange, Vladimir Putin pardoned Karelina, and last night, she arrived home at Joint Base Andrews.

Karelina had a special message for the President as she was greeted and embraced by her fiance, as well as a message about what America means to her. Watch:

Ksenia Karelina just landed back home in America.



She is 45th US citizen liberated by President Donald J. Trump since the Inauguration just 9 weeks ago.



She has this message for our President: pic.twitter.com/DqZBCzdPPo — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) April 11, 2025

'I never felt more blessed to be an American.'

As Trump noted at his joint address to Congress, 'All we needed was a new President.'

It's not just a sound bite. It's the truth.

God bless her. Thank God she is home. https://t.co/me5DTTgOgj — azda (@azdabeja) April 11, 2025

The prisoner the U.S. returned to Russia in exchange for Karelina was Russian-German electronics smuggler Arthur Petrov. Not the most savory character in the world, granted, but hardly the notorious arms-dealing terrorist whom the Biden administration traded to get Brittney Griner released.

The Biden Administration was too busy protecting ILLEGALS in the U.S. to worry about liberating U.S. citizens held prisoner in foreign countries. Thank goodness we have a real president now who loves Americans. Thank you President Trump! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/35xt6ivZCK — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) April 11, 2025

As we noted above, Karelina should have been a priority for the Biden administration, which constantly berated Americans that we must support Ukraine.

But when an American DID support Ukraine -- with her own money -- that same administration left her to rot. Because she wasn't a celebrity like Griner.

Isn't it interesting that the only one we ever even heard about was the black basketball player that is supposed to be female? — RamonaQuimby91 (@RamonaQuimby91) April 11, 2025

As Sebastian Gorka noted in his tweet, Karelina is the FORTY-FIFTH hostage that the Trump administration has returned home in less than three full months. Most of us had no idea that there even were that many.

Biden didn't want us to know about them all. Just the one who fit the narrative.

This is awesome! And the democrats are still whining “hands off”! That is exactly what Biden dis for 4 years with all these hostages! I know so many of these democrats. I am super disappointed in them. — musicmakessense (@musicmakessense) April 11, 2025

Great Job team, this should be getting more publicity. Trump believes in protecting our citizens. https://t.co/dkVJmbloZR — Nels (@AtomicNumber42) April 11, 2025

Isn't it amazing that @MegynKellyShow just noted this on Monday and here she is home. How is it we never heard about her when Biden was president. https://t.co/jlAzcGlrOV — Lita Perkins (@litaperkins) April 11, 2025

Megyn Kelly deserves a lot of credit for bringing attention to Karelina's imprisonment. Because we know that CNN and MSNBC never once mentioned her name in the 15 months she was unlawfully detained.

Lunatic Loser Left will not cover this great story. Better to protect their party narrative than to be good humans. Thank god for rational leadership that leads with strength and love! https://t.co/ptYA4OFRXf — Jesse at the ready (@notherejess) April 11, 2025

The media cannot report about Karelina's release because it proves a point that they can never admit: President Trump cares about American citizens.

He cares far more than the media do and far more than the previous administration ever did.

People like Karelina and stories about her release destroy their false narrative that he only cares about billionaires.

I can't imagine the feeling of liberation and joy — Who is John Galt (@JohnIs55257) April 11, 2025

Welcome home to Ksenia Karelina.

And thank God we have a real President again, as well as a competent, effective, and caring administration.